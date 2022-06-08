Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty Kundra birthday: Looking at actor's 5 best songs

Shilpa Shetty Kundra birthday: Looking at actor's 5 best songs

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 08, 2022, 09:46 am 2 min read

Shilpa Shetty Kundra turned 47 on Wednesday. Happy birthday! (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheShilpaShetty)

Former Big Brother winner, actor, host, reality judge, and entrepreneur, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is the jack of all trades. She nails each duty exceptionally well, a feat not many can boast of. As she turns 47, we look at the most memorable songs picturized on her that have kept her as relevant today as she was in 1993, her debut year.

#1 'Nikamma'

Let's start with the most recent one. This title song from Rishtey actor's theatrical comeback Nikamma is dominated by a groovy beat through and through. The experienced dancer easily scores an edge over her co-actors Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani. Although the original version featured Esha Deol and Tusshar Kapoor, this one will be solely remembered for her energetic and effortlessly spectacular dance moves.

#2 'Shut Up & Bounce'

A song that set India on fire! Who can forget her special dance number from the 2008 film Dostana? It was hyped as a distinctive element of the film and Shetty Kundra sure didn't disappoint us. Her fiery chemistry with John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan further rounded off the awesomeness of the dance number. The song has a massive 3.5 crore YouTube views.

#3 'Main Aai Hoon U.P. Bihar Lootne'

This song is in the same league as her multiple blockbusters. In fact, it will be remembered each time the 47-year-old will be mentioned. The song catapulted her to fame overnight and proved that she is as exceptional as a performer as an actor. Even though it was released in 1999, it remains a classic, and Shetty Kundra still performs it at several events.

#4 'Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se'

Dhadkan remains a beloved movie even after 22 years of its release. This love triangle/family drama saw her play a passionate but torn lover. It had her sizzling chemistry with Akshay Kumar and Sunil Shetty, the mellifluous voice of Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, and Alka Yagnik, and the backdrop of a vast stretch of marigold flowers. What's not to like here?

#5 'Kitabein Bahut Si'

Baazigar (1993) has earned a cult classic tag over the year. Shetty Kundra stepped into Bollywood with this film and was lauded for not being overshadowed by either Shah Rukh Khan or Kajol. Crooned by Asha Bhosle and Vinod Rathod, Kitabein Bahut Si is a memorably fun song. Her camaraderie with SRK, childlike innocence, and quirky dance moves is one to watch out for.