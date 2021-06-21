International Yoga Day: Actresses who shed post-pregnancy weight through yoga

These actor-moms have resorted to yoga for shedding their stubborn pregnancy weight

For centuries, yoga has been considered a noble practice that not only heals your body, but also works magic on your mind. It surprisingly aids during and after the tough phase of pregnancy. Many actresses, across the world, have made yoga their go-to exercise, and have resorted to it even when they were carrying. On International Yoga Day, let's look at some of them.

Kareena practices yoga because she believes 'in its transformational power'

When Kareena Kapoor was expecting her second child, she adopted a basic routine: She ate only home-cooked meals. The actress is anyway known for doing 50 surya namaskars daily, so she simply kept at it even when was pregnant. "I like to start my mornings with yoga because I truly believe in its transformational power, both for the mind and body," she said.

Gwyneth Paltrow popularized prenatal yoga way back in 2004

Entrepreneur/actress Gwyneth Paltrow is credited to be one of the first celebrities to popularize prenatal yoga in 2004. She regularly attended yoga classes during her pregnancy and practiced Ashtanga yoga, which incorporates some intense poses, meant to improve focus, balance, and coordination. "Physically, [yoga] completely changed me... And mentally, it's taught me just patience and letting go," she had said in a documentary.

Yoga is 'a way of living' for Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty loves doing yoga, and it was her partner even during pregnancy and after delivery. With a strict diet and a conditioning workout, she had lost 21kgs in three-and-a-half-months post-pregnancy in 2019. "Yoga is just not about aging gracefully... I've adapted it as a way of living," the 46-year-old noted. Do check out her YouTube videos on this practice. They are very informative.

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen 'remains present' with this Indian practice

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen has been doing yoga since her 20s, and now partners with her youngest daughter Vivian regularly. In her book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, the 40-year-old explained how yoga helps her "remain present." A fitness aficionado, Bundchen has tried different types of yoga over the years and likes hatha yoga or the branch that teaches physical postures the best.

Lara Dutta launched DVDs of prenatal yoga to encourage others

Blue actress Lara Dutta thoroughly practiced prenatal yoga, even when she was eight months pregnant. Not only this, the 43-year-old pageant winner released a yoga DVD to encourage others. However, do remember, our bodies are different from each other, so returning to your pre-pregnancy weight might take a lot of time compared to others. Don't feel discouraged. Keep practicing daily. Happy yoga day!