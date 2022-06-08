Entertainment

Varun Dhawan offers help to fan facing domestic abuse

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 08, 2022, 11:56 am 2 min read

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan assured help to fan facing domestic abuse.

Actor Varun Dhawan promised to help a fan after they posted a series of tweets alleging domestic abuse against their father. On Monday, the social media user posted a tweet thread alleging that they and their mother were often subjected to domestic abuse and that they hadn't received any help from the authorities. The Badlapur actor noticed the tweet and assured assistance on Tuesday.

Tweet Actor's fan narrated details of domestic abuse online

The user, who goes by the username Vaidehi, handles a fan page for the Bollywood actor. They wrote on Twitter, "Respected Sir, I have been beaten and abused by my father several times." "He abuses me and my mother every single day. He, for days, doesn't let me eat food, also threatens us by using curse words and abusive language."

Information 'Gujarat Police unable to do anything,' user claimed

The user alleged that the father often "drinks illegally in the house" and that he was cheating on their mother. "We once have had complained against him but the police left him after few hours," they wrote. Despite showing proof of the abuse, they claimed the "Gujarat Police is unable to do anything about it apart from keeping him in jail for 24 hours."

Issue Women's helpline was not able to help either

The user stated that even after being released from jail, their father would return only to repeat the same cycle. Tagging Gujarat Police, they wrote, "I have lost my hopes for getting the help when needed from the police, this is not right. The [women's] helpline is also unable to provide us [with] help. Kindly please look into this matter as soon as possible."

Response 'If this is true I will help you,' Dhawan responded

The actor noticed the tweet and replied by saying, "This is an extremely serious matter and if this is true I will help you and speak to the authorities." The fan retweeted the post and wrote, "Thank you so much Vede. I'll forever be grateful to you (sic)." Apart from the actor, many people showed their support and tagged the Gujarat Police, requesting assistance.

Twitter Post Check out the interaction here

This an extremely serious matter and if this is true I will help will u and speak to the authorities. https://t.co/IaIOEMFk8u — VarunKukooDhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 6, 2022