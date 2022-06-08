Varun Dhawan offers help to fan facing domestic abuse
Actor Varun Dhawan promised to help a fan after they posted a series of tweets alleging domestic abuse against their father. On Monday, the social media user posted a tweet thread alleging that they and their mother were often subjected to domestic abuse and that they hadn't received any help from the authorities. The Badlapur actor noticed the tweet and assured assistance on Tuesday.
The user, who goes by the username Vaidehi, handles a fan page for the Bollywood actor. They wrote on Twitter, "Respected Sir, I have been beaten and abused by my father several times." "He abuses me and my mother every single day. He, for days, doesn't let me eat food, also threatens us by using curse words and abusive language."
The user alleged that the father often "drinks illegally in the house" and that he was cheating on their mother. "We once have had complained against him but the police left him after few hours," they wrote. Despite showing proof of the abuse, they claimed the "Gujarat Police is unable to do anything about it apart from keeping him in jail for 24 hours."
The user stated that even after being released from jail, their father would return only to repeat the same cycle. Tagging Gujarat Police, they wrote, "I have lost my hopes for getting the help when needed from the police, this is not right. The [women's] helpline is also unable to provide us [with] help. Kindly please look into this matter as soon as possible."
The actor noticed the tweet and replied by saying, "This is an extremely serious matter and if this is true I will help you and speak to the authorities." The fan retweeted the post and wrote, "Thank you so much Vede. I'll forever be grateful to you (sic)." Apart from the actor, many people showed their support and tagged the Gujarat Police, requesting assistance.
This an extremely serious matter and if this is true I will help will u and speak to the authorities. https://t.co/IaIOEMFk8u— VarunKukooDhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 6, 2022