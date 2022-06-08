Entertainment

'Samrat Prithviraj' Box office: Shows canceled due to low turnout

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 08, 2022, 03:00 pm 2 min read

'Samrat Prithviraj' starring Akshay Kumar was released last week.

Well, it looks like Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj will turn out to be yet another box office dud from Bollywood this year. According to reports, the film's morning shows are being canceled in halls due to a low audience turnout. The shows that are not canceled are only being sold in single digits. Here's more about the estimates and trends of the historical drama.

Context Why does this story matter?

The film, which was made on a whopping budget of Rs. 200cr, was expected to save Bollywood from its failure streak this year.

Nothing has worked except for Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and The Kashmir Files.

But sadly, it did not happen. And this is Kumar's second consecutive failure after Bachchhan Paandey.

So, its failure is pretty disappointing news.

Anticipation Will the upcoming weekend's collection help in film's recovery?

According to the estimates on Tuesday, the film's downward trend will continue. Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi-directorial collected Rs. 10.70cr on its opening day (June 3) and made Rs. 12.60cr on the third day. Over the weekend, Samrat Prithviraj made Rs. 16.10cr taking its overall weekend collection to Rs. 55cr. Only time will tell if the upcoming weekend collection will help the film to recover.

Fact It faced stiff competition from 'Vikram,' 'Major'

Samrat Prithviraj hit the big screens on June 3, thus facing off with the Tamil film Vikram and the multilingual film Major. Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi is performing exceptionally well and has managed to mint Rs. 200cr globally. On the other hand, Major starring Adivi Sesh is also doing fairly well, inching close to the Rs. 50cr mark.

Information All you need to know about 'Samrat Prithviraj'

The historical period drama narrates the story of legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan (Kumar), who fought against Muhammad of Ghor (Manav Vij). Manushi Chhillar made her Bollywood debut with Samrat Prithviraj by playing Chauhan's wife, Sanyogita. Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt played key roles in the film. Besides Hindi, it was released in Tamil and Telugu languages, too.