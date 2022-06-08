Entertainment

Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' sequel confirmed, director Todd Phillips reveals title

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 08, 2022, 02:28 pm 2 min read

Director Todd Phillips reveals title for 'Joker 2.' (Photo credit: Prime Video)

The Clown Prince of Crime strikes again! After Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix was released in 2019, The Hollywood Reporter had stated that the makers were developing a second movie with Warner Bros. Pictures. Now, the director of the film, Todd Phillips himself has confirmed the news. He shared a picture of the sequel's script which also had the title for the upcoming film.

Joker was a standalone film on the Clown Prince that was set outside of the DC Batman movie universe.

Phoenix essayed the role of Arthur Fleck, a party clown in Gotham City who was often mistreated and wronged by society. Eventually, the film showed his transformation into the Joker.

The film reportedly won 12 Oscar nominations and grossed over $1B worldwide, as per Variety.

Phillips, who also directed the first installment, took to his Instagram to share a cover page of the new script which revealed the new film's title—Joker: Folie à Deux. The second picture showed Phoenix sitting on a couch while reading the new screenplay. While details about the film's plot have not been revealed, the title gives us an idea of possible implications.

From the Instagram of @/ToddPhillips. pic.twitter.com/DB68m6a0mn — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) June 7, 2022

"Folie à Deux" literally translates to "delusion or mental illness shared by two people in close association." This could be a possible hint at how Fleck's madness is embraced by civilians of Gotham City. Some reports also suggest that the sequel might introduce Joker's one and only partner in crime—Harley Quinn. Actor Margot Robbie has portrayed the character in DC's film adaptations of Quinn.

Following the success of Joker, Phillips had stated in an interview that he wouldn't plan on making a sequel unless he found "some thematic resonance" like the prequel. To note, after the late Heath Ledger won Oscars for Best Supporting Actor in 2009 for Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight, Phoenix was the second actor to win Oscars for his portrayal of the Joker.