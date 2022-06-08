Entertainment

'Vikram' BO Day 5: Kamal Haasan-starrer crosses Rs. 200cr mark!

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 08, 2022, 12:40 pm 2 min read

'Vikram,' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has collected Rs. 200cr worldwide.

Kamal Haasan's Vikram has emerged to be an extraordinary success setting the box office on fire with its massive haul. It has become the third biggest opener of 2022 in Tamil Nadu, after Valimai and Beast. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is going strong on its fifth day after release, as it has crossed the Rs. 200cr mark worldwide. Here's a breakdown of its collections.

Fans of Haasan got to see him on the big screens after four years.

Bankrolled by Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International banner, the film was released amidst huge expectations.

Director Kanagaraj already enjoyed a massive fan following even though he has only directed three films before Vikram, namely Maanagaram, Kaithi, and Master.

And, now, he has become a breakout star with the actioner.

Details 'Vikram's collections in India and in the US

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Vikram has collected more than Rs. 200cr (gross) worldwide. In his tweet, he pointed out that the film has collected more than $2M (Rs. 15.5cr approximately) gross in India and is still going strong. It is anticipated that the upcoming weekend will help in adding up to the film's already glorious haul.

Significance Suriya's cameo appearance contributed to the success

While Vikram is receiving raving reviews from fans and critics alike, it is reported that the cameo appearance of Kollywood actor Suriya significantly contributed to the venture's success. While Vijay Sethupathi played a negative role, the film had Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil playing a major role, too. Actors Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie Shankar, and Antony Varghese, among others, played supporting roles in Vikram.

Anticipation Meanwhile, Disney+ Hotstar has bagged its digital streaming rights

Reportedly, Vikram's pre-release business also turned out to be eventful. Disney+ Hotstar bagged the action-packed entertainer for Rs. 98cr, while television channel Star Vijay acquired its satellite rights. Though there's no official confirmation about its OTT and TV premiere, it is reported that Vikram will land on the digital streaming giant around July. Read our review on Vikram if you haven't watched it yet.