Former Bigg Boss contestant Swami Om has passed away at the age of 63. As per reports, he had been ill for some time, and was undergoing treatment at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Arjun Jain, son of Swami Om's friend Mukesh Jain, confirmed to Zee Media that he died due to paralysis. Here are more details on this.

Details He had contracted coronavirus last year

Swami Om had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 last year. However, even after recovering from the virus, his health kept deteriorating. Jain revealed, "Even after recovering the coronavirus, he had a lot of trouble walking due to weakness. After which he also had paralysis in half his body. His condition worsened 15 days ago due to paralysis. He breathed his last this morning (sic)."

Details He was cremated today at Nigam Bodh Ghat

Swami Om breathed his last this morning at his residence in Ghaziabad's Ankur Vihar area. Reportedly, his cremation was held today around 1:30 pm at the Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi. The self-proclaimed Godman had earlier grabbed headlines for his controversial stint in the popular television reality show Bigg Boss 10, which aired on Colors TV during 2016-2017.

Controversy He landed in controversies during stint in 'Bigg Boss'

During his stint in Bigg Boss, his act of throwing urine on fellow contestants Bani J and Rohan Mehra had invited backlash from the viewers. Following that, Bani J and Mehra had complained against Swami Om, and the makers of the show sent him home. He was also slammed for calling fellow contestant Priyanka Jagga as his "dharmaputri."

Information Recently, SC directed him to pay Rs. 5 lakh fine