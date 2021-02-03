On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court restrained Mumbai's civic body - Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) - from taking any action against alleged irregularities at actor Kangana Ranaut's flats until February 5. The court also asked the actor to inform whether she would apply to the BMC seeking regularization of the unauthorized changes at her Khar house. Here are more details on this.

Details Civil court had observed 'grave violation' at Ranaut's flats

In 2018, a civic body in Mumbai had issued a notice to Ranaut for illegally merging three flats at the Orchid Breeze building in Khar. Ranaut then filed a case against the notice but it was dismissed by the civil court as it observed that there was a "grave violation of the sanctioned plan." The actor later moved the High Court in the matter.

BMC Ranaut must apply for regularization within the stipulated period: BMC

Lawyer Aspi Chinoy, who appeared on behalf of the BMC, told the court, "She has to apply for regularization within the period stipulated in the notice and she is already three years late, while the notice had given only 30 days (sic)." "The time of application can be extended only after the court condones the delay (sic)," the counsel added.

Reaction Ranaut's counsel called the notice 'vendetta'

Ranaut's lawyer, Birendra Saraf claimed that the BMC's notice is nothing but "vendetta," seeking time for the regularization of the illegal portion of the actor's flats from the court. He appealed the court to keep Ranaut's request pending, till he gets a written instruction from his client. "My client's regularization depends on the consent of the other members of the building (sic)," he said.

Details This is what the court noted about the case

Justice Chavan noted, "In any case, the entire structure will have to be regularized. If she says that she'll go for regularization, then this challenge in court will have to go (sic)." "In the interest of justice, liberty granted to Saraf to seek instructions from Ranaut as to whether a single applicant will apply for regularization of the structure (sic)," he added.

Clash Ranaut has been at odds with BMC since last year