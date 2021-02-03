-
Zack Snyder teases Jared Leto's Joker still from 'Director's Cut'Last updated on Feb 03, 2021, 01:34 pm
Who wants to see more of Joker?
Director Zack Snyder is doing everything he can to get the juiciest bits of DC Universe for the highly-anticipated title of the Director's Cut.
He has just dropped one more reason for fans to obsess over the best Batman villain of all-time, by teasing an image of Jared Leto as Joker in a still from the film.
Joker
Leto is blurred in the image, yet looks dangerous
Snyder took to Twitter on February 2 to post an image of Leto's Joker.
The post has since received more than 57K likes.
However, the image does not give out a lot, with the camera blurring the bust of Leto who seems to have used heavy gothic makeup to get into the ominous attitude of the supervillain.
He is seen holding a Joker card.
'Suicide Squad'
Snyder congratulated David Ayer in his tweet
Snyder also congratulated the efforts of David Ayer, who directed Suicide Squad and introduced Leto's twisted version of Joker to DC fans.
Unfortunately, the film had to let go of a significant amount of Leto's footage as Joker, which eventually diminished his role.
Tagging Leto and Ayer to the post, Snyder wrote, "Amazing character you created. Honored to have our worlds collide."
Twitter Post
Here is Snyder's tweet
Amazing character you created. Honored to have our worlds collide. @DavidAyerMovies @JaredLeto pic.twitter.com/6FubzkPh4Y— Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) February 2, 2021