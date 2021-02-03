-
Ananya Panday set to star in Zoya Akhtar's next directorial
Last updated on Feb 03, 2021, 01:13 pm
After the superhit musical Gully Boy, Zoya Akhtar is all set to bring to fans her next directorial feature.
It has been reported that the filmmaker will team up with new kid on the block - Ananya Panday - for her next, marking their maiden collaboration.
The movie is currently in the pre-production stage, and an announcement can be expected soon.
Here's more.
Movie expected to enter production this year
A source informed Pinkvilla, "The film is presently in the pre-production stage so nothing much is known about it except for the fact that Zoya and Ananya have agreed to work together."
"Ananya is a big fan of Zoya and is looking forward to working with the filmmaker. The movie is expected to roll sometime this year," the source added.
Panday also has 'Liger' coming up
Panday, 22, had made her acting debut with Karan Johar-backed Student of the Year 2, and went on to feature in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli.
She is currently shooting for director Shakun Batra's next, which also features Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
She also has Liger, also featuring Telugu film star Vijay Deverakonda, in the pipeline.