The sets of Thor: Love and Thunder are buzzing with two hottest Chris(es) in town! The latest paparazzi images from Centennial Park, Sydney, Australia show Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth busy in a conversation. However, it remains unclear whether the images show the duo taking a break from the shoot or well within their characters as the camera starts rolling.

New attire What is Hemsworth actually wearing?

The most interesting part of their appearance is their costumes, which exude a space opera vibe that is totally different from the way Thor used to suit up in his previous films. Hemsworth shed his Asgardian attire for a pair of snug-fit blue jeans and a leather jacket giving out the 80s action star aura, while Pratt retains his flashy costume as Star Lord.

Major upgrade Thor more like a Guardian now?

This is a serious upgrade in the fashion sense of the God of Thunder, who is actually getting into the skin of The Guardians of the Galaxy attitude. This is significant after Endgame, where Thor and Star Lord had to set their egos aside and work as a team to fight Thanos successfully. The frenemies seem to have bonded well as the images indicate.

Waititi James Gunn says Star Lord 'is in good hands'

Meanwhile, director James Gunn of Guardians of the Galaxy fame is consulting director Taika Waititi of the latest Thor installment and has assured fans that Star Lord "is in good hands." This brings us to the stark characteristic change that Thor will undergo in this film. Interestingly, Hemsworth's appearance resembles a lot with that of the comic book version of Thunderstrike.

Development Thor in a sleeveless jacket?