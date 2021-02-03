A fire broke out on Tuesday on the sets of Adipurush at Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai. The incident occurred around 4 pm on the sets of the film, that went on floors yesterday. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. The movie's lead stars, Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan were not present at the shoot on Tuesday. Here are more details.

According to reports, the fire was caused due to a short circuit on the sets. The fire brigade reached the location on time and controlled the situation. A source informed Pinkvilla, "The entire chroma set up went into ashes. However, it eventually came under control and no casualties have been reported. Om Raut and his entire team are safe (sic)."

Reportedly, eight fire engines, five jumbo tankers, one water tanker, and a JCB machine were sent by the Mumbai Fire Brigade to control the fire. The firefighting operation went on for a few hours.

#WATCH I Maharashtra: Firefighting operation underway at the studio in Goregaon, Mumbai where a fire broke out earlier today. No injuries reported so far. pic.twitter.com/z8jDAV8IRu — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2021

On Tuesday, the makers of the much-awaited film had kick-started its shooting. Prabhas took to Instagram to make the announcement and wrote " #Adipurush Aarambh." The actor also shared a poster with the movie's title logo, along with the word Aarambh, written on it. Director Om Raut also posted pictures of the Muhurat shot on social media.

Adipurush is a multilingual period drama based on the Hindu religious epic Ramayana. In the movie, Prabhas will portray a role inspired from Lord Rama while Khan will be seen as the evil king Lankesh, inspired from Ravana. For the female lead, the makers will reportedly choose between Kriti Sanon and Keerthy Suresh. The movie will be released on August 11, 2022.

