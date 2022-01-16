Sivakarthikeyan of 'Doctor' fame collaborating with Kamal Haasan for next

Sivakarthikeyan of 'Doctor' fame collaborating with Kamal Haasan for next

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 16, 2022, 03:06 pm 2 min read

Kamal Haasan will soon produce film starring Sivakarthikeyan

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan recently won over cinema buffs with his 2021 release Doctor. Now, the star is ready with his next project. For the untitled venture, he will be collaborating with Kamal Haasan's banner Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) and Sony Pictures Films India (SPFI), SK announced on Saturday. Separately, on New Year's Day, the actor had announced a new bilingual project, too.

Post SK's 21st venture has been tentatively titled #SK21

Announcing the upcoming venture, SK revealed Rajkumar Periaswamy will be writing and helming his 21st venture, tentatively titled #SK21. Moreover, this project will mark RKFI's 51st venture. Sivakarthikeyan shared a picture with Haasan and Periaswamy, too. In a separate post, Haasan talked about the film being a pleasurable experience that helped him work with young people like Sivakarthikeyan and Periaswamy.

Twitter Post Check out the announcement here

அடுத்த வினாடி ஒளித்துவைத்திருக்கும் ஆச்சரியங்கள் இவ்வுலகத்தில் ஏராளம்❤️ Excited to join with two strong forces of cinema, Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan sir and @SonyPicsFilmsin 👍😊Thanks to my friend Director @Rajkumar_KP for making this happen❤️🤗 @vivekkrishnani #RMahendran sir pic.twitter.com/X6EuMmOfSy — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) January 15, 2022

Quote 'This story will move, uplift and inspire the audience'

In a statement, Haasan said, "The power of a well-told story is transformative, and this story will move, uplift, and inspire the audience in many ways." "I am very proud to be...[bringing] this compelling story to the big screen," the Indian star added. "To work on a project in which [Haasan] is the producer, itself is a great feeling for me," said Sivakarthikeyan.

Collaboration Sony Pictures will be foraying into Tamil cinema with this

Source: Twitter/@rameshlaus

While details about the plot are not yet out, SPFI seemed quite positive with the association. "We are very happy that this film will bring together the best of the creative team... which will surely create an unforgettable cinematic experience for the viewers," said Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director at SPFI. Notably, this marks SPFI's first project in Tamil cinema.

Films SK's last release 'Doctor' became his highest grosser

Aside from this, SK's 20th project was announced on January 1. Touted to be a "fun-filled entertainer," the bilingual project will release in Tamil and Telugu with KV Anudeep at the helm. #SK20 will also mark the actor's debut in Tollywood. Coming to his last release, Doctor, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, became the highest grosser in his career. It was also widely streamed online.

Twitter Post #SK20 is set to be 'fun-filled entertainer'