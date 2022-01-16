Even before release, Vijay's 'Beast' in demand for remake: Report

Producers are already lining up to bag remake rights of 'Beast'

Tamil superstar Vijay is known for delivering blockbusters with nearly every release and producers are naturally aware of his pull. The craze is such that, as per a report, Hindi film producers are apparently lining up to bag the remake rights for Vijay's upcoming venture Beast. Hence, even before its release, the action thriller movie is in high demand. Read on.

Known to be a selective social media user, Vijay had taken Twitter by storm in June when he dropped the first-look from Beast.

His 65th venture, this film was earlier known as Thalapathy 65 before a title was locked.

Thalapathy 65 had made it to the most tweeted hashtags in 2021, while the first-look post was the most-retweeted and liked post of the year.

"Multiple producers from the Hindi film industry are in talks with Sun Pictures to acquire the Hindi remake rights of Beast for an astronomical sum," a source told Pinkvilla. Based on the "producer assessment of the script," apparently, a top producer, "known to be in good terms with multiple biggies of Southern industry," is actually about to lock the deal for a Hindi remake.

Beast, written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is being touted as a hostage-based invasion thriller with an emotional subtext of the Indian Army. Vijay will be seen rescuing people from a hostage situation at a mall and we see why such a story might be appealing to the masses. With Pooja Hegde as the female lead, Beast is set to be released in April.

Meanwhile, 'Master' remake will go on floors this year

While Beast is yet to be out, Vijay has already announced his next venture, tentatively titled Thalapathy 66. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the project will be backed by Dil Raju and Shirish. Speaking of remakes, the superstar's last release, Master, is also gearing up for one. Shooting is to begin this year reportedly with an "established star."