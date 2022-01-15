Kiran Rao working on second directorial, ex-husband Aamir to produce

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 15, 2022, 09:06 pm 2 min read

Screenwriter, director, and producer Kiran Rao is finally working on her second directorial, over a decade after giving us the poignant Dhobi Ghat. As per a new report, Rao has already started shooting the feature. Unlike her debut film that catered to a dedicated section of viewers, this yet-to-be-titled upcoming venture is tagged to be a "massy entertainer." Rao's ex-husband-actor Aamir Khan is producing.

Details Khan loved the script; instantly agreed to come on board

According to a report by Mid-Day, Rao began the production of her new film in a town near Pune last Saturday (on January 8). Speaking about Khan's association, a source told the portal: "Aamir [Khan] loved the script when she narrated it to him, and instantly agreed to come on board as producer. The two continue to remain friends and collaborators after their divorce."

Divorce Former couple previously said they would continue to collaborate

To recall, Rao and Khan had sent out a joint statement announcing their separation back in July 2021. Confirming that they were ending their 15 years of marriage, the former couple had maintained that love was not lost between them. They had even announced they would continue to co-parent their son, Azad, alongside working on films and managing their Paani Foundation initiative as well.

Film 'Jamtara' star Sparsh Shrivastav will be one of three leads

While not much is known about the plot of the upcoming entertainer, Rao has selected young talents to lead it. The tale is "centered on three characters" to be essayed by Sparsh Shrivastav (Netflix's Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega), Pratibha Ranta (Zee TV's Qurbaan Hua), and Nitanshi Goel (Sony TV's Peshwa Bajirao). It has been written by Biplab Goswami, while Sneha Desai penned the screenplay.

Production Rao plans to wrap up production by April

Music composer Ram Sampath and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya have been roped in, too. As per the report, the shooting will take place in various parts of Maharashtra and the first leg is supposed to continue till January 20. Adhering to COVID-19 guidelines, the team will then take a break and resume shooting shortly after that. Rao apparently wishes to wrap it up by April.