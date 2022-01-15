Now, Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' indefinitely postponed in light of COVID-19 spread

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 15, 2022, 07:29 pm 2 min read

'Acharya' will no longer release on February 4 now

With the explosion of COVID-19 cases and the spread of the new Omicron variant in our country, multiple productions have resorted to postponing their upcoming films. Now, Chiranjeevi-led Telugu venture, Acharya, has faced the same fate. Announcing the postponement of its release, production firm Konidela Production Company shared a statement on Saturday (January 15). It was to have a worldwide premiere on February 4.

Context Why does the story matter?

The Telugu superstar has had to deal with a lot of delays and obstructions due to the COVID-19 outbreak when it came to Acharya, like most projects under production during the pandemic period.

Moreover, this action venture is even more special given that it marks Chiranjeevi's first collaboration with his son and actor, Ram Charan.

Wishing everyone on Sankranti, the official statement from the makers said: "Due to the ongoing widespread of [COVID-19], the release of Acharya is postponed. A new release date would be announced soon." "Please stay safe and follow all the [COVID-19] protocols," it added. Notably, the Koratala Siva directorial is being produced by Charan's Konidela Production Company and Niranjan Reddy of Matinee Entertainment.

Twitter Post Check out the official announcement here

Cast, crew Film also features Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood

Source: Twitter/@MsKajalAggarwal

Notably, Charan is touted to play a supporting role in the actioner and had also made appearances in the posters. He has previously made cameo appearances in his father's films and vice versa. Acharya also stars notable names like Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, and Sonu Sood. While Mani Sharma has been roped in for the music, S Thirunavukkarasu is the cinematographer for the project.

Numbers Meanwhile, India added 2.68L new COVID-19 cases today

Getting ready for a theatrical release, Acharya makers earlier dropped a new single, Saana Kastam, a few days ago. Featuring the megastar and Regina Cassandra, the music video was flashy but did not have much novelty to it. Coming to the COVID-19 scenario in India, Omicron numbers crossed the 6,000-mark on Saturday. Further, India added over 2.68 lakh new COVID-19 cases to its tally.