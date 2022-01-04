'Acharya's 'Saana Kastam' review: Chiranjeevi, Regina Cassandra-led song lacks uniqueness

Jan 04, 2022

Makers of Chiranjeevi-led Acharya have dropped a new single. Titled Saana Kastam, it has been sung by Revanth and Geetha Madhuri, while its video features the megastar and Regina Cassandra. As has been promoted, the track is indeed a party number but looks and sounds like a mix of several other item numbers. It has only one positive: Its catchy hook. Here's our review.

Lyrics Lyrics don't add any unique value to the song

The song is about a woman who is trying to woo the megastar. He has no particular interest in her, but goes with the flow. Most of the lines convey how she struggles to get him to look at her, even though she's popular in town and commands attention generally. In gist, Bhaskarabhatla's words are nothing unique. Music has been composed by Mani Sharma.

Visuals Cassandra's moves are sensual, camera angles predatory

Matching the words, the video shows Cassandra as someone who is lusting over the hero. Though there are other lady dancers, the camera angles are set in a way that the focus is only on her body, in a predatory way. Though makers have not promoted this song as an item number per se, all factors about it make us feel otherwise.

Choreography Megastar's dance moves are minimal but stylish

As we know already, Cassandra has a flair for dancing, and she has displayed it well here. Chiranjeevi has done some cool moves, too. His son Ram Charan makes a brief appearance as well. Talking of the track, the starting part (Kallolam Kallolam) reminded us of Rangeela Re song from Rangeela, but later on, we found no other similarity between the two numbers.

Verdict Nothing special in terms of both music and visuals

While sharing the song's link on Twitter, the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor wrote, "Turn on your speakers and get dancing," and the song deserves that. Verdict: Song bags 2.5 stars, video gets 2. (for the actors' moves and peppy beats, but female objectification has affected the overall rating). Meanwhile, Acharya co-stars Kajal Aggarwal as female lead, Charan and Pooja Hegde in extended cameos.