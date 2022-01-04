These 3 Hollywood films earned the maximum in India

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 04, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

The top three Hollywood films come from Marvel Cinematic Universe

Most Hollywood filmmakers look forward to releasing their movies In India, expecting a solid return. The vastness of this country and the fact Indians are passionate about films are the reasons behind this. But we have a special love for Marvel, don't we? As a result, Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, and Spider-Man: No Way Home have become Hollywood's highest-grossers in India to date.

Number 1 'Avengers: Endgame' earned more than Rs. 365 crore

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in his report, says the money these three films earned came from their English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions. This indicates MCU films satisfy every corner of this country. Now, let's take a look at them, one by one. Avengers: Endgame (2019) minted around Rs. 367.43cr (net). It was the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, the second-ranked on this list.

Number 2 'Avengers: Infinity War', the second ranker, earned nearly Rs. 230cr

Avengers: Infinity War, which was released in 2018, had earned Rs. 228.50 crore (net) at the ticket window. It was a sequel to The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron. The 19th movie in the MCU featured Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, late Chadwick Boseman, Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, and Mark Ruffalo, among many other stellar actors.

Number 3 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' stands third on list

MCU's latest spectacle, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is the third Hollywood film that earned the maximum here. Led by Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch, the Sony/Marvel film was released last December. It earned a good Rs. 202.34 crore, which is commendable given that COVID-19 restrictions are still in place, and Bollywood and south Indian releases, like 83 and Pushpa: The Rise, gave it stiff competition.

Projects What is the road ahead for Marvel and its fans?

Marvel Studios' President, Kevin Feige

Marvel offerings aren't over yet. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives next, on May 6, 2022. We even got its teaser at the end of No Way Home. Next up is Thor: Love and Thunder, which hits theaters on July 8, 2022. Moreover, Sony's Amy Pascal had revealed that three more Spider-Man movies with Holland are being planned with Marvel Studios.