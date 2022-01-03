#COVIDinBollywood: Ekta Kapoor announces she tested positive for COVID-19

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 03, 2022, 10:00 pm 2 min read

Ekta Kapoor became the latest celebrity to fall prey to COVID-19

The rise in COVID-19 cases in India is being felt by the Hindi entertainment world as well. More and more celebrities are contracting the virus and now the latest addition to the list is top producer Ekta Kapoor. She took to her social media handles to announce testing positive despite "taking all precautions." Our country, experts fear, is heading toward a third COVID-19 wave.

Context Why does this story matter?

Monday saw the number of COVID-19 cases in India cross the 33,000 mark with the Omicron variant widely extending its spread. In Bollywood, the recent wave of contraction came to light with actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora coming down with the disease. Soon, celebrities like Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Rhea Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor were also added to the list.

Post Kapoor insisted she had abode by 'all precautions'

Taking to her Instagram account, the television czarina revealed she has tested positive for COVID-19 despite abiding by all precautions. "I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves," read her post further. Notably, Kapoor had met up with actress Neelam Kothari Soni and film producer Shabina Khan recently.

Information Maharashtra has recorded the most number of Omicron cases

As soon as her post was up, various industry insiders left comments to wish recovery. Actresses Shweta Tiwari, Mouni Roy, and model/actor Dheeraj Dhoopar were some of the earliest well-wishers. To note, Maharashtra has emerged as the worst-hit state in terms of Omicron cases, the number standing at 510 at the moment. Delhi is up at the second spot with 351 cases.

Similar Earlier today, John Abraham and wife Priya announced their diagnosis

Kapoor is not the sole Bollywood figure to announce her diagnosis today. Earlier, actor John Abraham and his wife, financial analyst Priya Runchal revealed they have quarantined themselves at home after testing positive. Both are said to have mild symptoms. Actress Mrunal Thakur also recently fell prey to the viral disease. Mask up and take all precautions to ride this wave safely!