Kareena tests positive for COVID-19; BMC says she violated norms

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 13, 2021, 06:43 pm

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with actress-friend Amrita Arora, has tested positive for COVID-19, as per reports. No confirmation has come from either of the two yet. To note, the duo was seen attending a couple of get-togethers and parties in the recent past. Reportedly, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) claimed both actresses had flouted COVID-19 norms and attended several parties. Read on.

Details Both had been photographed attending Rhea Kapoor's get-together recently

As per ANI, BMC has asked people, who came in contact with the actresses recently, to undergo RT-PCR tests. Celebrity photographer and trusted information source Viral Bhayani also revealed the news about the stars' test results. Kapoor Khan was even recently photographed attending parties several times, including one hosted by Rhea Kapoor at her residence in Mumbai. Arora had also attended this get-together.

Twitter Post News agency 'ANI' tweeted the news earlier today

Parties They were present at Karan Johar's recent bash too

Not only Kapoor Khan and Arora but the girls' night-in last week was attended by their siblings—Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora, respectively—as well. Also, the Asoka actress's manager Poonam Damania and fashion designer Masaba Gupta were present. Moreover, the close buddies were spotted going to Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... themed bash Wednesday, which he had hosted to celebrate the film's 20th anniversary.

Information Bollywood party: Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor attended 'K3G' themed party

To recall, Kapoor Khan went viral for hiding her face in the car after Johar's party. Karisma was traveling with her, too, and the siblings were captured giggling while having fun with the paparazzi. Stars like Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor also attended Johar's gala-night. Notably, both the actors have been infected with the virus before. Kapoor's girlfriend (Malaika) had battled COVID-19 as well.

Latest Kapoor Khan is quarantining at home, yet to announce diagnosis

According to the assistant commissioner of the H-West (Bandra West) ward, Vinayak Vispute, Kapoor Khan is currently quarantining at her home, reported Hindustan Times. Details about Arora's quarantine are not yet known. The 41-year-old did not announce the news of her diagnosis online but was seen congratulating Harnaaz Sandhu this morning for clinching the Miss Universe 2021 title. We wish them a speedy recovery.