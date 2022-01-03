'Sir': Dhanush's Telugu debut starts rolling; regular schedule from Wednesday

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 03, 2022, 07:38 pm 2 min read

And, the journey of Dhanush-starrer 'Sir' begins!

Tamil superstar Dhanush, who recently hit it out of the park with the Hindi movie Atrangi Re, is all set to debut in the Telugu film industry or Tollywood. The production for his first Telugu film, Sir, began today following an inaugural puja. Dhanush, actor Samyuktha Menon, and director Venky Atluri were present for the ceremony. Sir will be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual release.

Announcement Dhanush plays teacher in movie, Menon is female lead

Sithara Entertainments, the co-producer alongside Fortune Four Cinemas, shared several pictures from the inaugural ceremony. In the pictures, Trivikram Srinivas (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director) was seen clapping the first shot, therefore, marking the start of production. Reportedly, the Athadu filmmaker was invited as the chief guest for the puja. While Menon plays the female lead with a yet-to-be-known role, Dhanush will play a teacher.

Details Regular shoot of the film will commence from January 5

Photos from the 'puja'/Source: @SitharaEnts

The announcement post by the production team described the event as: "An auspicious start to an ambitious journey of a common man." It also informed us that the regular shoots will commence from this week, January 5 to be precise. As for the rest of the crew, GV Prakash Kumar is going to helm the music, while Dinesh Krishnan is the cinematographer.

Twitter Post 'Auspicious start to an Ambitious Journey of a common man'

Controversy Earlier, 'Sir's Tamil title had become topic of online debate

While the buzz regarding Dhanush's Telugu debut is huge, Sir is also releasing in Tamil with the title Vaathi. And, this name had become a topic of online outrage a few days ago. This was because actor Vijay's superhit film Master had the song, Vaathi Raid, in it. Fans of the Thalapathy had been angry as for them, there is only one Vaathi (master).

Netflix film Telugu debut aside, Dhanush set to have international debut soon

Looking past Twitter debates, the Jagame Thandhiram star is soon going to get his international debut as well. As we know, he is part of the Anthony and Joe Russo film, The Gray Man. While we still don't have a date, the movie is said to hit Netflix in the summer of 2022. The Ryan Gosling-starrer will have Chris Evans as the villain.