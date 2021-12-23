Entertainment 'Vaathi': Title of Dhanush's next leaves fans of Vijay angry

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Published on Dec 23, 2021, 07:23 pm

Why are fans of Dhanush and Vijay fighting on social media?

Dhanush announced on Thursday that he is collaborating with Tollywood director Venky Atluri for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual titled Vaathi (in Tamil) and Sir (in Telugu). While this news created sensation, it angered a section of Tamil star Vijay's fans. That's because Thalapathy's previous film Master has the blockbuster song, Vaathi Raid, and they are of the opinion that Vijay is their only 'Vaathi,' (Master).

Significance Why does this story matter?

Even when Maaran, Dhanush's another upcoming film was announced, fans of Suriya had reacted, as the latter's character name in the hit film Soorarai Pottru was Maaran. Of course it hasn't been changed yet, so we would expect makers to not change the title of this film as well. Meanwhile, some have commented their one and only 'Vaathi' is the legendary actor MG Ramachandran.

Twitter Post One fan calls Suriya original 'Maaran' and Vijay original 'Vaathi'

Information GV Prakash will compose the music for this film

GV Prakash Kumar (right) and Dhanush (left)

While sharing the title poster, Dhanush had written: "My next, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual #Vaathi #sir (sic)." Makers also released a statement about the film where they revealed that the movie will be based on the Indian education system. GV Prakash Kumar is on board the project as its music composer and the film is set to be rolled out in January next year.

Updates Dhanush, Sekhar Kammula also teaming up for another Telugu film

Dhanush announced back in July this year that he will be collaborating with director Sekhar Kammula for a tri-lingual film that would be simultaneously shot in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. It was announced that the makers will rope in top actors for the film. However, Vaathi aka Sir is the one to take off first, making it the National Award-winning actor's Telugu debut.

Projects Films in which we will be able to see Dhanush

This is Dhanush's look in 'Naane Varuven'

Besides the aforementioned films, the Asuran actor has a huge line-up of projects in his kitty including the upcoming Hollywood flick The Gray Man and the Bollywood film Atrangi Re. As far as Tamil films are concerned, he has Naane Varuven, and the sequel to the cult classic film Aayirathil Oruvan. Both the films are being directed by his brother and director Selvaraghavan.