Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Published on Dec 23, 2021, 05:26 pm

'Hridayam' has been written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan

We all know by now that Pranav Mohanlal, Darshana Rajendran, and Kalyani Priyadarshan have collaborated for a Mollywood romantic drama titled Hridayam. Now, the makers have revealed that the movie will hit the big screens on January 21, 2022, a week after Prabhas-led romantic saga Radhe Shyam. Written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, the film has been produced by Visakh Subramaniam through Merryland Cinemas.

Pranav was last seen in the magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, where he was seen playing the role of a young Kunjali Marakkar, while his father and actor Mohanlal was seen as the character's older version. Though he managed to win hearts with his brief appearance in the film, it will be an absolute delight to see him taking over as the lead actor.

Pranav shared a poster on Twitter and captioned it, "I am so thrilled to finally announce the release date of my upcoming film #Hridayam, which is super close to my heart. Our film is set to have a worldwide release on the 21st of Jan 2022." An elated Mohanlal promoted the film as well by sharing its poster and the release date.

I am delighted to announce that ‘Hridayam’ will release in theatres worldwide on the 21st of January 2022, through @MerrylandCine in India and @PharsFilm overseas. Directed by #VineethSreenivasan

Produced by @visakhsub#Hridayam #worldwidetheatricalrelease pic.twitter.com/SM6NKcGGnD — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 22, 2021

In November, makers had released a teaser of Hridayam, which promised a nostalgic ride to good old college days. The location and visuals indicated that the film will be set in Chennai. Also, the film's first single Darshana, a beautiful track released in October, was all about the celebration of a tender college campus love story. Hesham Abdul Wahab has composed the film's music.

To note, Lalettan's upcoming film Aarattu is all set to hit the big screens on February 10, which will be less than a month after Hridayam's outing. Though the films are not having a direct box office clash, respective movies of the father-son duo releasing almost back to back is pretty interesting. Directed by B Unnikrishnan, Aarattu has Shraddha Srinath as the leading lady.