Entertainment 'Fateh': Sonu Sood to star in action-thriller; first-look poster out

'Fateh': Sonu Sood to star in action-thriller; first-look poster out

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 23, 2021, 04:38 pm

Sonu Sood will take on bad guys in his next, 'Fateh'

Sonu Sood, who gained recognition for his relief works during the COVID-19 pandemic, has announced his next onscreen venture. The Happy New Year star will feature in an action thriller film, called Fateh. Presented by Zee Studios, Sood's Shakti Sagar Productions will be backing the project. Makers also dropped the first look posters for the same on Thursday. Its release date isn't out yet.

Announcement 'Welcoming 2022 with more action,' wrote Sood on social media

"Welcoming 2022 with more action as we announce our next mission, #Fateh!" read Sood's tweet. Helmed by writer-director Abhinandan Gupta, the announcement post carried two new posters for the film. These featured Sood in a black hoodie surrounded by several masked/faceless individuals. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the story is based on real incidents and the shoot will begin early next year.

Film Except Sood, no one else has been cast it seems

Sonali Sood and Zee Studios have been credited as the producers. The tagline of the film reads: "One man's war against India's hidden enemy." Earlier, Sood had dropped two other posters, revealing something new was coming. While we don't have any information on the antagonist, it seems to be something related to computers or hacking as all the posters feature binary code.

Twitter Post 'One man's war against India's hidden enemy'

Here you go!

Welcoming 2022 with more action as we announce our next mission, #Fateh!



Produced by @ZeeStudios_ and @ShaktiSagarProd



Directed by @AbhinandanG007 pic.twitter.com/Cejh49BJRi — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 23, 2021

Quotes As soon as Sood 'read the script,' he jumped aboard

"Sonu is a fine actor and has proved himself constantly for the last decade and a half. But given what he has done over the last year had made him a true hero," said Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios. The Simmba actor commented: "As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of it."

Recent Actor has been constantly in news, for good, not-so-good reasons

Away from the screens for a while, Sood was last seen hosting a National Geographic show, It Happens Only in India. Back in September though, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had said the star has evaded taxes amounting to over Rs. 20cr. Sood had maintained "every rupee in my foundation" was dedicated to the needy. Most recently, his sister, Malvika, joined politics.