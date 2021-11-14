Sonu Sood's sister enters politics but it's 'no' from him

Sonu Sood denies joining any political party; his sister will contest in the upcoming Punjab polls though

The buzz around Sonu Sood joining politics is back. Be it becoming the face of the Delhi government's student mentorship program or speculation about him becoming Mumbai's Mayor, the question has often plagued the Dabangg star. This rose again Sunday when the actor announced his sister, Malvika, will be entering the field. He, however, maintained that he is keeping his distance from active politics.

The announcement came at a press conference held in Moga near Chandigarh. While the actor did not comment on which party Malvika will be joining, he said she will be contesting in the upcoming Punjab elections. In November 2020, the 48-year-old was appointed as the Punjab state icon to spread awareness about ethical voting. Notably, the Sood siblings hail from the Moga district.

The 'no' might turn into 'yes,' hinted the actor

The actor mentioned he and his family have always wanted to work for the welfare of the people in Punjab. Sood clarified he won't be getting involved in politics but there is no permanent blockage on this road. "I will join any platform where there is no leg-pulling and independence to work. The platform can be political and apolitical," he said.

'Both AAP and Congress are good parties,' Sood held

Commenting on which party his sister will join, the Entertainment actor said, "Party is not important but the policy is. My sister will serve...people and society." "Both AAP and Congress are good parties." To recall, Sood was appointed as the envoy to the Aam Aadmi Party-led government's Desh Ke Mentor program. And, Mumbai Congress was mulling pitching his name for the 2022 BMC polls.

I-T Department had leveled tax evasion complaints against him earlier

So, some might hold onto hopes that the philanthropist might walk into politics one day. To recall, when the Income Tax Department leveled tax evasion allegations amounting to over Rs. 20cr against him in September, many opined the Happy New Year star's association with AAP led to the raids. Meanwhile, Sood was last seen hosting a reality TV show for the National Geographic channel.