Nithiin, Krithi Shetty starrer 'Macherla Niyojakavargam' release date announced

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Nov 14, 2021, 05:09 pm

The MS Raja Shekhar Reddy directorial is touted to be an action entertainer

As theaters are functioning with full occupancy in several states, filmmakers are on a release date announcement spree. Among the rest of the languages, the Telugu film industry's line-up of films is pretty huge. And now, makers of Nithiin and Krithi Shetty's upcoming film, Macherla Niyojakavargam, have announced its release date. The film is set to hit the big screens on April 29, 2022.

Significance

Why is this film important?

Nithiin is one of the most popular actors in Tollywood. His career graph has been on the rise even during the pandemic. His three recent releases, including Check, Rang De, and Maestro, have received a positive response from fans and critics alike. Shetty, on the other hand, grabbed attention after her debut film Uppena with Vaishnav Tej and Vijay Sethupathi.

New poster dropped along with the release date announcement

The film's title and motion poster were released a couple of months back. While announcing the release date, the makers recently shared another poster where the Rang De actor can be seen striking a ferocious pose with sparks in the background. It looks like he is gearing up to face his attackers. Billed to be an action entertainer, it has Shetty starring opposite Nithiin.

Updates

'Macherla Niyojakavargam's production is underway

MS Raja Shekhar Reddy is helming this flick, which is backed by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under Sreshth Movies in association with Aditya Movies. Mahathi Swara Sagar is on board the project as the music director. Currently, the cast and crew are busy with the film's production in Hyderabad. It is expected that the makers will come up with more announcements soon.

Information

All you need to know about the project

Notably, Macherla Niyojakavargam marks Nithiin's 31st outing. Mamidala Thirupathi is penning the dialogues, while Prasad Murella is cranking the camera. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao takes care of the editing and Sahi Suresh will take care of the sets and art direction. Meanwhile, Shetty has yet another big-ticket film in her pipeline: Shyam Singha Roy with Nani and Sai Pallavi, which is a period drama.