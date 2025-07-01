'Everyone loves': Tej Pratap Yadav admits relationship with Anushka Yadav

Tej Pratap Yadav , the expelled Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, has confirmed his relationship with Anushka Yadav and stated that the photos with her were authentic. The revelation comes amid a family feud over his alleged affair with her. It was his first public admission since the photos went viral last month, he said, "Everyone loves. There is nothing wrong in it." He was recently seen leaving her residence in Patna.

Tej seen leaving Yadav's residence



"We share a family relation, which is why I am here to meet her (Anushka Yadav). Of course, no one can stop me…"

Expulsion details Tej Pratap expelled from RJD Tej, the son of RJD chief Lalu Yadav, was expelled from the party and his family due to the controversy surrounding the alleged relationship with Anushka and his actions, which were seen as violations of family principles. Lalu said Tej Pratap's actions were against their family's principles and values. He stressed that ignoring moral values weakens their collective struggle for social justice.

Ex-wife's statement Aishwarya Rai asks why she was married Tej's estranged wife, Aishwarya Rai, has also spoken out about the situation. She asked why she was married if everyone knew about his relationship with Anushka. "Now everyone knows the truth. I want to know if everyone knew about it, then why did he marry me? Why did he ruin my life?" she said.

Hacking claim Initially, Tej Pratap claimed post was fake Initially, Tej had claimed that his social media account was hacked and the post about his relationship with Anushka was a part of an attempt to defame him. "My social media account was hacked, and my photos were wrongfully edited," he said earlier. However, he later hinted in a television interview that the photograph was indeed posted by him. This was his first public admission since the posts went viral last month.