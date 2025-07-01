'Everyone loves': Tej Pratap Yadav admits relationship with Anushka Yadav
What's the story
Tej Pratap Yadav, the expelled Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, has confirmed his relationship with Anushka Yadav and stated that the photos with her were authentic. The revelation comes amid a family feud over his alleged affair with her. It was his first public admission since the photos went viral last month, he said, "Everyone loves. There is nothing wrong in it." He was recently seen leaving her residence in Patna.
Twitter Post
Tej seen leaving Yadav's residence
VIDEO | Patna: Expelled RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) visits Anushka Yadav amid the ongoing family and party disownment controversy. Here's what he says:— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 30, 2025
“We share a family relation, which is why I am here to meet her (Anushka Yadav). Of course, no one can stop me… pic.twitter.com/3eiVj0SbIp
Expulsion details
Tej Pratap expelled from RJD
Tej, the son of RJD chief Lalu Yadav, was expelled from the party and his family due to the controversy surrounding the alleged relationship with Anushka and his actions, which were seen as violations of family principles. Lalu said Tej Pratap's actions were against their family's principles and values. He stressed that ignoring moral values weakens their collective struggle for social justice.
Ex-wife's statement
Aishwarya Rai asks why she was married
Tej's estranged wife, Aishwarya Rai, has also spoken out about the situation. She asked why she was married if everyone knew about his relationship with Anushka. "Now everyone knows the truth. I want to know if everyone knew about it, then why did he marry me? Why did he ruin my life?" she said.
Hacking claim
Initially, Tej Pratap claimed post was fake
Initially, Tej had claimed that his social media account was hacked and the post about his relationship with Anushka was a part of an attempt to defame him. "My social media account was hacked, and my photos were wrongfully edited," he said earlier. However, he later hinted in a television interview that the photograph was indeed posted by him. This was his first public admission since the posts went viral last month.
Family ties
Tej Pratap says he is in touch with Rabri Devi
Despite the family rift, Tej said he is still in touch with his mother, Rabri Devi. He expressed hope that "everything will be fine, gradually." Tej is a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, where he represents Hasanpur. He was the cabinet minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in the Government of Bihar.