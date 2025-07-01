'I introduced Siddaramaiah to Sonia…later became CM': MLA's leaked video
A video of senior Karnataka Congress MLA BR Patil has gone viral, showing him expressing disappointment over party dynamics. In the call, he claims credit for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's rise, claiming it was he who introduced the future CM to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. "Siddaramaiah hit a lottery. I was the one who introduced him to Sonia Gandhi. His fortunes were good and he became the chief minister," he said.
Patil met Surjewala
In the same call, Patil remarked that Siddaramaiah's success was due to favorable "grahachara" (planetary alignment), while noting that his own political career lacked similar fortune. "See, we don't have a godfather. In fact, there's neither 'God' nor 'father' for us," he said. He also revealed that he recently met All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala. "He listened to me seriously. Let's see what happens. He looked into everything and even said, 'I'm grateful to you'."
No leadership change: Surjewala
The video surfaced hours after Surjewala, the party's Karnataka in-charge, told the media that no leadership change plan had come up during his meeting with MLAs. He was sent to Bengaluru by the Congress high command to address growing discontent and internal rumblings within the state unit over a leadership change. Surjewala clarified that the purpose of his visit to Bengaluru was solely to examine the party's organizational performance and governance delivery, not to discuss leadership changes.
Demand for Shivakumar's elevation as CM grows
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's supporters have been demanding his elevation to the top post. Iqbal Hussain, a supporter of Shivakumar, claimed 100 out of 138 Congress MLAs back Shivakumar. He warned that if the high command doesn't change the chief minister, Congress may not return to power in Karnataka. But Siddaramaiah himself has dismissed rumors of a possible leadership change. He said the Congress government will remain "as solid as a rock" for five years.
Siddaramaiah dismisses rumors of leadership change
When asked about his relationship with Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah stressed their unity by holding hands and saying they are on good terms. The current unrest over the chief minister post dates back to the 2023 election results when Congress won decisively. Shivakumar was regarded as a strong candidate for the top job at the time due to his role in the Congress' victory. The Congress leadership eventually convinced him to accept the positions of deputy chief minister and state party chief.