By Snehil Singh 03:14 pm Dec 09, 202403:14 pm

What's the story Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has called for unity against forces allegedly working against India after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was linked to the George Soros Foundation. The BJP alleged this foundation has supported anti-India stances, including the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation. "We do not see it as an issue relating to the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi," Rijiju said.

Alleged connections

BJP alleges Congress's connection with Soros-funded organization

The BJP alleged that Sonia, as co-president of the Forum of Democratic Leaders in Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) Foundation, is linked to an organization funded by George Soros. The party also pointed to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's friendship with Soros and alleged wider opposition collusion with Soros and OCCRP to tarnish India's economy and the Modi government's image. Rijiju called upon all political parties, including Congress, to come together against these alleged anti-India forces.

Parliamentary disruptions

Parliament sessions disrupted amid allegations and counter-allegations

Notably, Parliament sessions have been disrupted over these allegations and counter-allegations. While Congress demands a probe into Adani's dealings, the BJP wants a debate on the alleged Soros-Congress link. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused opposition leaders of colluding with OCCRP and Soros to undermine India's economy. Responding to these allegations, RJD MP Manoj Jha said the government might be trying to hide something by focusing on conspiracy theories.

Denial and protests

US embassy denies involvement, Congress protests continue

Meanwhile, the US embassy has denied any role in destabilizing India, stressing its commitment to media freedom and terming the accusations "disappointing." The BJP's allegations have led to protests by Congress members in both houses of the Parliament. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal slammed what he called defamatory remarks against Congress leaders by BJP members.