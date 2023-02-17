India

BJP hits back after George Soros wades into Adani-Hindenburg row

BJP hits back after George Soros wades into Adani-Hindenburg row

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Feb 17, 2023, 02:53 pm 4 min read

Union Minister Smriti Irani called upon Indians to unitedly respond to foreign powers after Soros wades into Adani-Hindenburg row

Following billionaire investor George Soros's claim that the ongoing turmoil involving Gautam Adani's empire may pave the way for a democratic revival in India, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani responded to "foreign powers who try to intervene in India's democratic processes." Irani stated that Soros's main target is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and he wants to overthrow his government.

Why does this story matter?

On Thursday, Soros claimed that Narendra Modi would "have to answer questions" about the Adani empire's stock manipulation and fraud from foreign investors and parliament.

On January 24, US-based short seller Hindenburg Research accused Adani Group companies of money laundering through foreign shell companies and stealing public projects and resources using political backing.

Notably, the Adani Group lost $125 billion since the report.

I urge Indian to give fitting reply to Soros: Irani

Reacting to the billionaire investor's remarks, the BJP leader claimed that Indians had defeated such "foreign powers" who attempted to meddle with India's internal affairs previously and would continue to do so this time too. "I urge every Indian to give a fitting reply to George Soros," Irani was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Soros an economic war criminal: Irani

The union minister further referred to the billionaire as a designated "economic war criminal" who expressed his ill motives toward India. Irani also claimed that such powers attempt to take down governments in other nations to ensure "their hand-picked people" remain in control and warned other political organizations that might back Soros's "attack" on PM Modi.

Soros funding billions of dollars to target Modi: Irani

"The man who broke the Bank of England, and is designated by the nation an economic war criminal, has now pronounced his desire to break Indian democracy," said the BJP leader. "It is evident from his statements that he has pronounced funding of over one billion dollars, particularly to target leaders like PM Modi, which is significant," she added.

George Soros's remark on Modi, Adani that triggered row

While delivering a speech at the 2023 Munich Security Conference on Thursday, Soros claimed that Modi will be weakened by the business troubles of Adani. "Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies; Adani is accused of stock manipulation ]but]Modi is silent on the subject... he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in parliament," the 92-year-old billionaire reportedly said.

I expect a democratic revival in India: Soros

"This will significantly weaken Modi's stranglehold on India's federal government and open the door to push for much-needed institutional reforms. I may be naive, but I expect a democratic revival in India," the founder of the Open Society Foundations was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

Why is BJP doing press conference on Soros? Priyanka Chaturvedi

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned why the BJP was holding an entire press conference on Soros's remark on Friday while also taking a dig at Irani. "Who is George Soros and why is BJP's Troll Mantralaya doing an entire press conference dedicated to him? BTW, Mantriji any comment on an Israel agency's interference in India's electoral process?" Chaturvedi wrote on Twitter.

Chaturvedi's Twitter post

Who is George Soros and why is BJP ‘s Troll Mantralaya doing an entire press conference dedicated to him?

BTW, Mantriji any comment on an Israel agency’s interference in India’s electoral process? That is a bigger threat to India’s democracy. — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) February 17, 2023

Nothing to hide in Adani-Hindenburg case: Amit Shah

On Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah responded for the first time to the Congress's claims that the BJP-led Central government backed the Adani Group. Speaking to ANI, Shah claimed the Centre had nothing to fear or hide in the Adani-Hindenburg case. Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the government of bending laws to facilitate the entry of Adani into numerous sectors.

SC took cognizance, not right for me to comment: Shah

"The Supreme Court has taken cognizance of the matter. As a minister, if the Supreme Court is seized of the matter, it's not right for me to comment. But, there is nothing for the BJP to hide and nothing to be afraid of," said Shah.