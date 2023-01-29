Politics

Amid BBC row, Modi warns against 'attempts to create divisions'

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 29, 2023, 11:49 am 3 min read

PM Modi cautions against attempts to create divisions amid row over BBC documentary

Amid the ongoing tow over the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the latter warned against "attempts to divide" India on Saturday and asserted that such efforts would not succeed. Speaking at a National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally at Delhi Cantonment's Cariappa Ground, Modi claimed the "unity" mantra was the only way for the country to "achieve grandeur."

Why does this story matter?

Recently, BBC released a documentary titled India: The Modi Question, which reportedly investigates Modi's role in the 2002 Gujarat riots, which killed more than 1,000 people, as the state's chief minister.

After its release, the Centre decided to ban the documentary and claimed it pushed a "discredited narrative."

Defying this ban, however, numerous Opposition parties and student groups announced screenings of the documentary.

Time for new opportunities for Indian youth: Modi

At the rally, Modi said the whole world was looking at India thanks to the country's youth. He also cautioned against the attempts to divide the nation. "This is the time of new opportunities for the youth of India. Everywhere it is evident that India's time has arrived," said the prime minister while addressing the NCC cadets who participated in Republic Day celebrations.

Mantra of unity is pledge as well as India's strength

The prime minister also said that numerous pretexts are being brought up to break India, reported news agency PTI. "Several issues are raked up to create divisions among the children of Mother India," said Modi in Hindi, speaking at the event. "The mantra of unity is a pledge as well as India's strength. This is the only way India will achieve grandeur," he added.

PM Modi lauds NCC cadets

Modi also praised the NCC cadets who took part in the Republic Day celebrations and stated that India's priority would always be the younger generation that is brimming with enthusiasm and energy. Furthermore, he also stated that youngsters have ample prospects as his government has been encouraging private participation in defense and space sectors, too, where start-ups are taking massive strides.

Video of PM Modi's speech on Saturday

आज पूरी दुनिया भारत की तरफ देख रही है, जिसकी सबसे बड़ी वजह देश के युवा हैं।



हमारा युवा आज कितना जागरूक है, इसका एक उदाहरण… pic.twitter.com/XnO3skJx7n — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 28, 2023

High-tension in top universities amid BBC row

Despite a ban on it, student groups at several universities across India have screened the BBC documentary in recent days, and many were held, too. On Friday, Kolkata's Presidency University reported high drama amid an electricity outage during the screening of the documentary. It was organized by the left-wing Students Federation of India (SFI)—which hosted a similar show at Jadavpur University on Thursday.

Screening halted in DU, AUD in Delhi

The screening of the controversial documentary was also halted at Ambedkar University Delhi and Delhi University on Friday, as per News18. Previously, a similar unsuccessful attempt to screen the documentary was made at Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University. The National Students' Union of India's (NSUI) screening program at DU's Arts Faculty was earlier called off after the Delhi Police detained numerous students.