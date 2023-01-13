Delhi

Delhi hit-and-run case: Book accused for murder, MHA directs police

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 13, 2023, 12:31 pm 3 min read

MHA asks Delhi Police to charge Sultanpuri accident accused with Section 302

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reportedly asked Delhi Police to slap murder charges on the accused in the hit-and-run case of Anjali Singh, the Delhi woman who died after a car crashed into her scooter and was dragged for 13 kilometers. India Today reported that the action came after the Special Commissioner Shalini Singh-led probe team presented a report to the ministry.

Why does this story matter?

The MHA's directive comes after the accused reportedly told police last week that they knew a murder case would be filed against them if they had stopped the vehicle to rescue Singh.

This is in contrast to their earlier claims that they didn't notice her because of the loud music playing.

Singh was hit by the accused's car while returning from New Year's program.

MHA directs Delhi Police to slap Section 302 on accused

Based on the nature of the incident and the general evidence, the police have been directed to probe the case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder) against the accused men. The ministry has also asked Delhi Police to take disciplinary action against the cops on duty that fateful night, as per reports.

Send show-cause notices to supervisory officers: MHA to Delhi Police

On Thursday, the MHA also instructed city police to suspend all the police personnel stationed in the three PCR vans and two pickets deployed on the night of the incident with immediate effect. According to the news agency PTI, Delhi Police have been asked to serve show-cause notices to the supervisory officers of the police pickets and PCR vans for their negligence of duties.

Police vans tried to track the offending car but failed

More than ten vehicles, including the night patrolling unit and PCR vans, were deployed to catch the offending vehicle that rammed into the victim's scooter. The Indian Express reported that three PCR vans from the Aman Vihar, Hoshambi border, and Kanjhawala areas attempted to track the offending car but failed to do so amid thick fog and the vehicle going into narrow lanes.

Know about the arrested accused in Sultanpuri accident case

On January 6, the cops arrested Ashutosh for allegedly providing shelter to the accused men. Previously, the police had arrested Manoj Mittal, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Mithun, and Krishan in the Delhi hit-and-run case. Amit Khanna's brother, Ankush Khanna, surrendered at Sultanpuri Police Station last week. The cops had zeroed in on Ankush Khanna and Ashutosh after going through detailed information and CCTV footage.

Autopsy reveals victim suffered over 40 external injuries

The autopsy report of the 20-year-old victim revealed that she sustained over 40 external injuries in the hit-and-run incident. Her ribs were also exposed after her skin peeled off from being dragged for over 10 kilometers. The report further confirmed that most blood stains were found behind the car's front left wheel, and there were no signs that she was inside the vehicle.