Delhi

Delhi accident: Cops to seek lie detector test of accused

Delhi accident: Cops to seek lie detector test of accused

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 05, 2023, 10:40 am 2 min read

Police mull lie detector test on the five accused men

While the nation is still getting to grips with Anjali Singh's death, the woman who got killed after getting hit by a car in Delhi and dragged for 13km in Delhi, more details have come to light. Reportedly, Delhi Police will be seeking permission from the court to conduct a lie detector test on the five accused while producing them for a remand extension.

Why does this story matter?

The 20-year-old victim worked as a part-time assistant at weddings and events and was coming back from a function on New Year's when a vehicle crashed into her scooter.

Singh got stuck in the vehicle's axle and was dragged for more than 10km, lacerating her body.

The victim's body was later found naked; thus, sexual assault suspicions were raised.

Test would help understand sequence of events: Police

As per News18 reports, Police want to know if the accused men are lying about having no premeditated intentions of running over Singh. The police believe the test would also help them understand the sequence of events. Furthermore, Delhi Police is also looking to establish if the five accused had any past involvement with the victim.

Victim's family demands murder charges against accused

On Thursday, Singh's uncle revealed that the family demanded the invocation of Section 302 (punishment for murder) in their FIR against the accused. "It is not possible that they did not notice the body, and it was a deliberate attempt. We don't know Nidhi, and our daughter had no such habit (alcohol). There were lapses on the police's part too," her uncle said.

Victim Anjali Singh's skull fractured, ribs exposed: Autopsy

The autopsy report of Singh on Wednesday revealed that the victim sustained over 40 external injuries. As per the autopsy report, her ribs were exposed from her back after the skin was skinned away after being dragged for nearly 13km. Reports also said that the base of the victim's skull was fractured, and some "brain matter was missing."

Majority blood stains detected behind front left wheel of car

The majority of the blood stains were located behind the front left wheel, and the test showed no sign that the victim was inside the car. The forensic laboratory obtained blood samples of the car's occupants for further examination. The victim woman's head was reportedly towards the car's trunk as she got dragged by the moving vehicle.