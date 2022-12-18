Delhi

Jamia sets up feeding spots on campus for stray animals

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 18, 2022, 02:05 pm

All the contractors running canteens and food stalls inside Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia have been sent special directions from the university administration. The release from the administration instructed them to serve food regularly to the stray animals living on the campus. The administration of the university has also set up designated "animal feeding spots" marked around the refreshment stalls and canteens.

Here's all you need to know about it

As per reports, the Chief Proctor's office has released new guidelines to the contractors to serve the stray animals nutritious and fresh food at these designated feeding areas daily, also on holidays. The notice also adds that the campus is home to numerous domesticated animals and "students and staff take care of their food and medical needs, as an expression of their affection."

Here's what the notice said

"The University campus is the habitat of many domesticated animals such as dogs and cats." "However, it is the need of the day that the canteens and kiosks inside the campus also play their active role in the care of these animals," the notice reads.

Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar's decision

"The university campus is the habitat of many domesticated animals, and this move will ensure that the animal receives food on a daily basis," reported news agency PTI. As per a Jamia official, "the initiative has been taken by Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar." According to reports, there are a total of ten such canteens all over the university campus.

