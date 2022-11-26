India

New video shows Satyendar Jain meeting superintendent, guests inside jail

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 26, 2022, 01:15 pm 3 min read

Tihar Jail remains in the spotlight for allegedly 'ensuring luxurious facilities' to certain people

A new CCTV video of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Satyendar Jain meeting guests and a now-suspended superintendent of Tihar Jail inside his cell hit the internet on Saturday, triggering fresh controversy. This is not the first time that CCTV footage from Jain's jail cell has leaked online, with the last clip showing him enjoying a sumptuous meal and special facilities.

Why does this story matter?

Earlier, Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel was also transferred from Tihar Jail for reportedly assisting jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar "live a luxurious life inside the jail" in exchange for Rs. 12.5 crore.

Furthermore, Chandrasekhar had even claimed that he gave Jain Rs. 10 crore as "protection money."

New leaked CCTV video of Jain's prison cell

According to the nearly 10-minute-long new CCTV video, recorded at around 8:00 pm on September 12 as per the time stamp, Jain can be seen relaxing on his bed when three individuals in casual clothes visit him in his cell. A few minutes later, now-suspended jail superintendent Ajit Kumar also walks in and starts talking with the Delhi minister while the others walk out.

#WATCH | More CCTV visuals of jailed Delhi Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain in Tihar jail come out: Sources pic.twitter.com/4c6YdJ2bAL — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2022

Why was Ajit Kumar suspended?

Kumar, the former Tihar Jail No. 7 superintendent, was suspended earlier in November after he was reportedly found guilty of committing "irregularities." He was charged with providing special VIP treatment to the AAP minister, who is in jail over money laundering charges. This came just a few days after Director General (Prisons) Goel was transferred from Tihar Jail on similar accusations.

BJP once again takes aim at AAP

The new leaked CCTV footage of the AAP leader meeting Kumar and others has become a topic of discussion, with numerous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders sharing the clip on social media. Delhi BJP media cell chief Harish Khurana tweeted, "Have this new video of honest minister Jain. Jail superintendent's attendance in the court of jail minister at 8 pm."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Jain moved a special court against airing his CCTV clips from inside the jail. As per reports, the minister sought orders from the court to restrict the media from broadcasting or sharing any footage of him. This move came as a video of Jain reportedly enjoying a sumptuous meal inside his cell went viral the same day.

Why was Jain arrested?

On May 30, Jain was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) provisions by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). In August 2017, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against the AAP leader and others over disproportionate assets. On the basis of CBI's First information report (FIR), the ED also started a money laundering investigation.