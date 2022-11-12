India

Air pollution hits India's medical tourism sector, makes patients apprehensive

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 12, 2022, 10:52 am 2 min read

The medical tourism companies in India are receiving queries from international tourists regarding the poor air quality in northern India

International patients are reportedly voicing "apprehensions" when coming to India, particularly visiting medical centers based in north India, amid the deteriorating air quality. The medical tourism industry, currently recovering after hitting a massive lull amid flight shutdowns and restrictions on international travel during the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, is facing a new hurdle in air pollution.

Context Why does this story matter?

Air pollution has been a real concern for India, with Delhi being one of the most polluted cities in the world.

The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) turns hazardous every year during winter amid stubble burning, vehicular and industrial pollution, etc.

According to Delhi Pollution Control Committee's 2021 study, Delhiites breathe the worst air in the capital between November 1 and 15.

North India Air pollution hampering India's medical tourism

The medical tourism companies in the country are receiving queries from international tourists regarding the poor air quality in northern India, who are skeptical about visiting the country due to the pollution issue. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has also highlighted this concern. This issue of the industry has also been recognized by the Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) as well.

Details Medical tourism in post-pandemic era

Speaking to news outlet News18, SEPC chairman Sunil Talati revealed that the air pollution situation is "hampering the growth of the medical tourism industry." He also added that after the COVID-19 pandemic, the "medical value tourism sector was doing really well. It saw immense growth and the services export council also proposed and executed innovative ideas to help augment the sector multifold."

Data Delhi-NCR's persistent 'very poor' AQI

With a 337 Air Quality Index (AQI), Delhi's air quality remained under the "very poor" category on Saturday morning. People in the national capital once again woke up to a blanket of smog covering the sky. Meanwhile, people in the Delhi-NCR region also continued to witness similar scenes, with Noida recording a 353 AQI on Saturday.

Twitter Post Delhi's AQI remains 'very poor'

Delhi continues to record an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) under the 'Very Poor' category, currently at 337, as a layer of smog persists in the national capital's sky. pic.twitter.com/hItULrNlF5 — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022