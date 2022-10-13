Lifestyle

Diwali Long Weekend: 5 short getaways from Delhi

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 13, 2022, 06:50 pm 2 min read

Check out these five beautiful getaways from Delhi for the upcoming Diwali long weekend

The festival of lights is just around the corner and so is a long weekend! This year Diwali falls on a Monday, and if you can stretch your long weekend till Bhai Dooj, you can successfully complete a satisfying trip. If celebrations aren't a priority this year, why not scan through some nearby travel destinations? Here are five short getaways from Delhi.

Historic Neemrana

Neemrana is a historic place nestled in Rajasthan's Alwar district that is only a short drive away from Delhi NCR. It is the perfect destination to soak in some rich history, discover ancient ruins, and immerse in its architectural diversity. When there, you can explore Neemrana Fort Palace which was built in 1434, and also indulge in activities like zip lining.

Adventure Bir Billing

If you are in the mood to spend Diwali in the mountains, away from the city's hustle and bustle, here's a beautiful recommendation for you. Bir Billing is just an overnight bus ride away from Delhi and is perfect for weekend hikes, camping, paragliding, and hand gliding with friends. You can also hop on a toy train to enjoy some scenic waterfalls around.

Offbeat Shoghi

Shoghi is only a short drive away from Shimla, so just in case you feel the latter is a bit overrated, the former won't disappoint. This place offers all the perks of a memorable vacation with friends or family, sans the crowd. From hike trails and adrenaline-gushing activities to making a pilgrimage to the 250-year-old Tara Devi Temple, there's something for everyone here.

Spiritual Rishikesh

What's better than visiting the land of yoga and meditation for some city detox and fresh air? This Diwali long weekend, take a stroll on the Ram Jhula and Lakshman Jhula, the two revered architectural wonders in Rishikesh. From taking a dip in the holy Ganga to river rafting or kayaking, and cliff jumping, enjoy everything to your heart's content in this beautiful city.

Nature Lansdowne

Lansdowne is a small hilly town that is about 280 kilometers away from Delhi, perfect for a long weekend getaway. It is nestled in the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand, with an elevation of 1,706 meters above sea level. Known for its picture-perfect and tranquil vistas, you can explore plenty of temples, tiger reserves, camping sites, boat rides, museums, and nature walks here.