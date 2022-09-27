Lifestyle

World Tourism Day: 5 affordable foreign destinations from India

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 27, 2022, 11:47 am 2 min read

Travel on a budget to these beautiful countries.

It is time to pack your bags and tickle your wanderlust as today is World Tourism Day! Celebrated every year on September 27, this occasion raises awareness about making tourism accessible for everyone. And to give you a travel itch today, we have curated a list of five countries you can visit from India without burning a hole in your pocket.

A happy country Bhutan

Bhutan is probably the only country that published its happiness index. It offers guaranteed happiness and passport-free travel to Indians. Catch a flight from India to Paro International Airport; a round trip should cost you about Rs. 6,000 onwards. You can also board a bus from Kolkata to Siliguri and reach Phuentsholing, Bhutan for Rs. 300 onwards. There are many budget-friendly accommodations in Bhutan.

The Land of the Mountains Malaysia

Talk about the most affordable countries and Malaysia will definitely make it to your mind. For a pocket-friendly stay, you can consider hotels that range from Rs. 1,000 per night onwards. Each meal will cost anywhere from Rs. 300 to Rs. 500 in a business district. Flying to Malaysia could be expensive but not with some carriers that offer cheap flights.

The land of the Mountains Nepal

If your travel budget is between Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 35,000, Nepal is the perfect place to visit. A round-trip flight from New Delhi to Kathmandu will cost you around Rs. 16,000 onwards. Additionally, the country offers a host of hotels and hostels where you can crash on a budget. Choose buses over taxis or cabs to save more money during intra-city transit.

Visit the Middle East Oman

Yes, visiting Oman on a budget of Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 35,000 is possible. A round-trip flight from Mumbai to Muscat will cost you around Rs. 16,000 You can easily find a comfortable room to stay at Rs. 2,000 onwards a night. Since dining could be a little over the budget, you can savor street foods or eat at local fast food joints.

The Pearl of the Orient Seas The Philippines

The Philippines is among the most pocket-friendly travel destinations that you can visit from India. There are many flights from Chennai that can fly you to this country without splurging. Nothing better than staying in a hostel where you can get a bed for only Rs. 800 a night onwards. Although the food at restaurants is moderately priced, street food is a game-changer here.