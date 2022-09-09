Lifestyle

5 things to take back from your West Bengal trip

Written by Sneha Das Sep 09, 2022

West Bengal is a treasure trove for shopaholics.

Known for its vibrant art and culture, colonial-era monuments, mesmerizing landscapes, ancient temples, and mouth-watering food, West Bengal is the perfect amalgamation of tradition and modernity. Its capital city Kolkata is the most lively as it is always brimming with vibrant diversity. So on that note, here are five things you must get home from your trip to West Bengal.

Auspicious and traditional Conch shell bangles

Considered auspicious and sacred for married women, conch shell carving is an art form that is created with perfection in the bylanes of Bishnupur, West Bengal. Crafted since ancient times, these odd-shaped bangles are carved out of natural shells and have small intricate designs of Bankura horse figurines, temples, and inscribed Bengali words. You can also buy whole conch shells for your home temple.

Sarees Tant, Baluchari or Kantha sarees

When you are in Bengal, don't forget to buy some embroidered traditional sarees. You can buy a soft pastel-colored tant saree which is made of thin cotton material and features thick colorful borders. Baluchari sarees are made of silk with stories of folklore on the borders and pallu. Kantha sarees are Tussar silk embroidered with traditional motifs and patterns.

Handicraft Sholapith handicrafts

Made from the tree birches of the Indian cork tree which grows in the wetlands of West Bengal, sholapith handicrafts are one of the must-buy items when here. The plant which is used to make these handicrafts are extremely lightweight and easy to mold into any shape. These handicraft items are mostly white and each sculpture takes a minimum of one month to make.

Decorative items Dhokra crafted decorative items

Reflecting the beauty of tribal creativity in Bengal, dhokra craft is the idea of the tribal groups of bhumiji and santhals. The ancient art includes molding brass and bronze with a low-wax casting technique to create different figurines with themes reflecting the history and culture of Bengal. The crafts are usually made on animal and bird figurines, Indian deities, bowls, sculptures, and wall hangings.

Made with clay Terracotta souvenirs

Originating in Bishnupur and Bankura, terracotta items are usually made with clay and reflect Bengal's soul and spirit. These towns are popular for the traditional black and red laterite burnt terracotta figurines. Factually, terracotta is not polished and has a porous body that makes them lighter and eco-friendly. Some popular terracotta figurines include Bankura horses, jewelry, musical instruments, and even utensils.