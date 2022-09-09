Lifestyle

Prenatal fitness: 5 easy yoga asanas for pregnant women

Written by Sneha Das Sep 09, 2022, 06:23 pm 3 min read

These yoga asanas will keep you fit and healthy throughout your pregnancy.

While most women prefer relaxing during pregnancy, it can lead to lethargy and unnecessary weight gain which can affect the health of both you and your baby. However, exercising during pregnancy, especially practicing some easy yoga postures, can help battle mood swings, fatigue, and painful leg cramps, ensuring easier labor and a smooth delivery experience. Here are five yoga asanas to practice during pregnancy.

Releases stress Balasana or child's pose

Balasana can help you stretch your ankles, hips, and thighs. It gives relief from neck and back pain while releasing stress. Sit straight with your knees folded. Breathe out and stretch your hands forward down to the floor. Hold this pose for 20-30 seconds and then slowly breathe in and return to the original position while keeping your back straight. Repeat this three times.

Strengthens your back Sukhasana or easy pose

This meditation pose stretches your ankles and knees, and strengthens your back while relaxing your mind and body. Sit straight on a yoga mat and stretch your legs out in the front. Fold the right leg and tuck it inside your left thigh, and your left leg inside your right thigh. Place your palms on the knee, breathe normally, and sit for 10-15 minutes.

Basic posture Tadasana or mountain pose

This basic posture strengthens the legs and thighs, gives relief from back pain, and improves posture and blood circulation. Stand straight with your feet hip-width apart and your palms facing your thighs. Join your hands, inhale deeply, and raise them above your head. Stretch your back and slowly tilt your head back. Hold for 10-15 seconds, exhale slowly, and return to the original position.

Helps in digestion Trikonasana or triangle pose

This yoga pose opens the hips and helps you during labor. It also helps improve digestion during pregnancy. Stand straight with your feet wide. Bend down, keep your right foot forward, and turn your left leg slightly toward the right. Stretch the right arm toward the ceiling and touch your feet with your left hand. Hold for 30 seconds before switching the position.

Relaxation Shavasana or corpse pose

Shavasana can be performed at the end of your yoga session to relax and rejuvenate. Lie down on your back, with your legs apart in a relaxing position. Close your eyes, place your arms along the body, breathe deeply and stay in this position for 10-12 minutes. After your first trimester, this asana can be practiced by lying on one side of your back.