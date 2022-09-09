Lifestyle

5 health benefits of black pepper you must know about

5 health benefits of black pepper you must know about

Written by Sneha Das Sep 09, 2022, 05:32 pm 2 min read

Black pepper is flavorful and nutrition at the same time.

One of the oldest spices in the world, black pepper or piper nigrum is native to the tropical forests of the Malabar Coast in southwest India, around the regions of Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala. The spice is cultivated from the dried unripe peppercorns growing on a trailing vine plant. Apart from being a flavor enhancer, black pepper is loaded with several health benefits.

Digestive health Promotes digestion

Black pepper helps to stimulate hydrochloric acid in the stomach. This helps you break down the proteins which aid in smooth digestion and allow better absorption of the food you consume. Hydrochloric acid helps in cleaning the intestine and protects you from gastrointestinal disorders including diarrhea and constipation. It also has carminative properties which help to reduce gas build-up and discomfort in your intestines.

Weight loss Aids in weight loss

The high content of phytonutrients like piperine in black pepper help in breaking down excess fat and stimulates the body's metabolism, which further helps in weight loss. This wonder spice also helps in the absorption of nutrients in the body and strengthens your immunity. You can add a pinch of black pepper to your green tea and drink this daily to lose weight naturally.

Skin health Great for your skin

One of the best natural exfoliators, black pepper protects your skin from pigmentation and helps maintain the original color of your skin. It also prevents dark spots, acne, premature aging, and a skin condition called Vitiligo. It also improves blood circulation and gives your skin a natural glow. Mix together crushed black pepper, honey, and curd, and apply it all over your face.

Brain health Good for your brain

The piperine present in black pepper has shown results in improving brain health and stimulating memory and concentration. The "King of Spices" reduces symptoms of degenerative brain conditions like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. According to a rodent study, piperine extract decreased the formation of amyloid plaques. These are dense clumps of damaging protein fragments in the brain that have been liked to Alzheimer's.

Respiratory disorders Gives relief from respiratory disorders

The antibacterial properties of black pepper are highly effective in giving relief from respiratory disorders like cold and cough. It also helps to give relief from chest congestion, which is commonly caused due to flu, pollution, or viral infection. The Vitamin C in it makes it work as a great antibiotic as well. You can drink black pepper and turmeric-infused milk to stay healthy.