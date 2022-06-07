Lifestyle

5 offbeat tourist destinations near Kochi

Located in Kerala, Kochi is a beautiful city where you will find numerous hill stations, waterfalls, temples, dams, and many more attractive tourist spots. Popularly known as the "Queen of the Arabian Sea," Kochi was a well-known spice trading center. While Kochi truly reflects the culture of Kerala, there are some nearby places worth exploring as well. Here are five offbeat destinations near Kochi.

#1 Athirapally Falls

Located at a distance of 73 kilometers from Kochi, Athirapally Falls is a popular weekend getaway for a relaxing vacation. The waterfall gushes from a height of 80 feet and the peaceful and tranquil environment adds to the beauty of the place. It resembles Niagara Falls during the monsoons when all the streams unite together. September to January is the best time to visit.

#2 Ettumanoor Mahadeva Temple

Located 54 kilometers from Kochi, Ettumanoor Mahadeva Temple attracts a lot of devotees throughout the year. The ancient temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is one of the major Shiva temples in India. According to legends, Sage Vyasa and the Pandavas used to worship here. Popular for its unique woodcarvings and murals, the temple organizes the arattu festival in February-March every year.

#3 Peechi Dam

Located 99 kilometers away from Kochi, Peechi Dam is an offbeat destination that will surely catch your eye. Spread across an area of 3,200 acres, it is Kerala's main irrigation project and the perfect place to enjoy boating and a fun picnic. Built in 1957, the dam supplies drinking water to Thrissur. There is also a botanical garden by the side with a fountain.

#4 Guruvayur

Located at a distance of 93 kilometers from Kochi, Guruvayur is a sacred town that houses the famous Guruvayur Temple, dedicated to Lord Guruvayurappan. Lord Guruvayurappan is basically the child form of Krishna and is known to perform several miracles. The idol here is made of a unique mixture called Padala Anjanam. You can also visit the Mammiyoor Temple and Sree Parthasarathy Temple here.

#5 Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta is located 118 kilometers from Kochi and is known as the Headquarters of Pilgrimage Tourism of Kerala. Surrounded by lush green hills, serene rivers, religious shrines, and extensive stretches of dense forests, you can enjoy boat races here or visit cultural training centers. The place organizes the 10-day dance festival called Padayani. Other art forms found here include Aranmula Kannadi and Vasthuvidya Gurukulam.