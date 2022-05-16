Lifestyle

Your guide to traveling to Ladakh this summer

Your guide to traveling to Ladakh this summer

Written by Sneha Das May 16, 2022, 11:45 am 2 min read

Ladakh is the perfect tourist destination to spend your summer vacation.

One of the most renowned summer tourist destinations in India, Ladakh is popularly known for its picturesque landscape, Buddhist monasteries, magnificent lakes, and stunning valleys. The place is ideal to try trekking and mountain biking. Known as the "Land of High Passes," Ladakh is surrounded by high snowcapped mountains with little rainfall and cold flat ground that makes it a cold desert.

Accessibility How to reach Ladakh?

The nearest airport to Ladakh is the Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport which is just 3.8 kilometers from the main city. You can book a cab from the airport. The nearest railway station is Jammu Tawi which is 700 kilometers from Ladakh. You can take a cab from here. Many youths ride a bike from Delhi, Srinagar, Chandigarh, or Manali to Leh.

Tourist attractions Popular places to visit in Ladakh

Situated 4,350 kilometers above sea level, Pangong Lake is a landlocked lake that is the most popular tourist attraction in Ladakh. The lake changes colors from azure to light blue to green and grey. You can also visit Nubra Valley, Thiksey Monastery, Magnetic Hill, and Zanskar Valley or spend some quality time in the Shanti Stupa that was consecrated by the 14th Dalai Lama.

Weather Weather conditions in Ladakh during summers

The summer season is the perfect time for sightseeing and enjoying various adventure activities in Ladakh as the weather remains pleasant. The summer temperature ranges from 15 to 25 degree celsius. Also, there is no heavy snowfall during this time. However, nights can get quite chilly at higher altitudes. So, it's advisable to carry some warm clothing with you even in the summer.

Lodging Lodging options in Ladakh

There are various hotels, guest houses, and homestay options in Ladakh for a cozy and comfortable stay. There are also several hostels available in the main bazaar area if you are looking for some budget-friendly travel options with your friends. You can also choose an Airbnb, an option several people have been utilizing for the past few years.

Go offbeat Some offbeat places you can visit in Ladakh

If you want to taste the authentic flavor of Ladakh, then go offbeat and visit some of the hidden gems when in the "Land of the Lamas." You can visit Hanle which houses the Indian Astronomical Observatory, a stunning monastery and is home to around 300 people. You can also visit Uleytokpo, Turtuk, Rangdum, Upshi, and Panamik to witness nature at its best.