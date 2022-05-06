Lifestyle

5 offbeat tourist places near Ladakh

Written by Sneha Das May 06, 2022, 02:10 pm 2 min read

There are several hidden gems near Ladakh that are worth exploring. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Ladakh is blessed with picturesque valleys, treacherous terrains, clear blue skies, stunning lakes, and charming monasteries that are sure to bewitch you with their beauty and aura. Also known as the Land of the Lamas, the place is home to the Tibetan Buddhist culture. Here are five offbeat tourist places to visit near Ladakh for a memorable and adventure-filled summer vacation.

#1 Turtuk

Located 199 kilometers from Ladakh, Turtuk is the last northernmost village in India that is well-known for its ancient monasteries and beautiful apricot plantations. The village which lies along the shores of the Shyok River opened to the public in 2010. Before this, the place was occupied by Pakistan till 1971. The ancient Balti culture is still present in this village.

#2 Uleytokpo

Located on the banks of the Indus River, around 60 kilometers from Leh in Ladakh's Sham Valley region, Uleytokpo is the perfect place to witness Ladakh in its purest form. It's a popular spot for trekking and camping which makes it a must-visit place for adventure enthusiasts. The enchanting little village is situated at an elevation of 10,000 feet that offers some amazing views.

#3 Basgo

Located 36 kilometers from Leh Ladakh, Basgo is a perfect place for history buffs. Also called the land of architectural ruins, the place is popularly known for its Gompas, Buddhist monastery, and historical ruins. The place has been mentioned in the Ladakh Chronicles. The monastery here is adorned with copper statues and wall paintings. It consists of three temples dedicated to Maitreya.

#4 Panamik

Located 137 kilometers from Ladakh, Panamik is a small quaint hillside village that is nestled in the Nubra Valley. The village is located close to the Siachen Glacier which is the highest battlefield in the world. Panamik is well-known for its hot sulfur springs which are known to have medicinal properties. It is also the base for the trek to the ancient Ensa Monastery.

#5 Rangdum

Located in the Suru Valley, around 346 kilometers from Ladakh, Rangdum is a beautiful Buddhist village that is believed to be the last hamlet in the isolated valley. Rangdum is adorned with mountains and glaciers on one side and colorful hills on the other. When here, you must visit the 16th-century old Rangdum Monastery which belongs to the Gelugpa sect and houses 40-45 monks.