5 popular things to do in Kufri

Apr 12, 2022

Kufri is a beautiful place situated near Shimla. (Photo credit: PixaHive)

Kufri is extremely accessible from all parts of the country by both train and air. You can visit this Himachal hamlet in summer, between April and June; or in the winter to enjoy snowfall. You can shop for saffron, pashmina shawls, and Tibetan carpets from Lakkar Bazaar, Lower Bazaar, or The Mall in Shimla. Here are a few popular things to do in Kufri.

#1 Visit Himalayan Nature Park

This park is a zoo situated about 18 kilometers from Shimla. It is home to Himalayan animals like snow leopards and brown bears in a natural forested setting. This is a place for wildlife enthusiasts, as you can spot many unusual animals not seen in other parts of the country. Even the rich flora of the area can be seen in the natural enclosures.

#2 Skiing

Skiing is one of the most popular and obvious activities in Kufri during winters. Kufri is the skiing capital of Shimla; thanks to its beautiful slopes, high altitude, and snowy peaks that grace the landscape. Many tourists and skiing enthusiasts visit here in the winter to ski. You can also learn the sport here and practice based on your level of expertise.

#3 Yak ride

One of the most exclusive experiences you can have in Kufri is a yak ride. Besides Kufri, only a few other places in India offer this experience. It can be for a simple photo shoot or a slightly longer ride. The slow and prodding trip on the furry bovine will give you an experience of how people traveled on yak back long ago.

#4 Tobogganing

If you're visiting Kufri for snow, then you'd be delighted with this little activity. Tobogganing is gradually becoming a popular activity in Kufri. You get to slide down snowy terrain on a sled. The route offers captivating views of snowy peaks and valleys and streams. Tobogganing must be on your to-do list of activities when you are in Kufri.

#5 Visit Fagu

Fagu is a small town near Kufri and is known for its apple orchards. Located at a height of 2500 meters with snow-covered ranges in the background, Fagu is secluded and hence a honeymooner's destination. Fog covers the places for almost nine months. The pine and cedar trees here add to the beauty of this place and give out a dreamy filmy vibe.