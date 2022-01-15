5 skiing destinations in India

Those who love adventure sports, should definitely give skiing a try.

Skiing is an extremely popular winter sport across the world. But if you want to try your hand at the extremely thrilling snow activity, then you don't need to go outside India. In fact, there are various ski destinations in the country that are extremely popular among winter sports enthusiasts. Let's take a look at some such places you can visit.

Number 1 Auli, Uttarakhand

(Photo credit: Max Pixel)

Auli is one of the best skiing destinations in India. Located just 250 kilometers from Rishikesh, it has remained largely unexplored by tourists. Situated at an altitude of 2,500-3,000 meters above sea level, you can catch a glimpse of several snow-clad peaks, such as Nanda Devi, Nar Parbat, Neelkanth, and more. For skiing enthusiasts, November to March is the best time to visit.

Number 2 Solang Nala, Himachal Pradesh

(Photo credit: Pixabay/ Punit Sharma)

If you wish to train in skiing and become a professional, then Solang Nala near Manali is the place to visit. You can learn skiing and several other snow sports at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports. Skiing tournaments are held here every year and see participation from professionals and amateurs alike. The best time to visit is October-March.

Number 3 Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir

Gulmarg is the most popular ski town in India and is nothing less than paradise on earth. It is also known as the heartland of winter sports in India. Kongdori (450-meter slope) and Aparwahat (800-meter ridge) peaks are the two points you can choose from. Gulmarg has been ranked the seventh-best skiing destination in India. The best time to visit is December to March.

Number 4 Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh is a popular ski destination. The Panga Teng Tso Lake or PT Lake is the place you need to visit to try your hand at skiing. The place has gliding snow-laden slopes where both amateurs and professionals can have a great time. The 400-year-old monastery is also a huge attraction here. The best time to visit is December to February.

Number 5 Kufri, Himachal Pradesh

Kufri turns into a wonderland in winter with fresh, white snow everywhere. The place is laden with deodar and pine trees that present an amazing spectacle to the skiers. This place invites hundreds of skiers every year and sees the most visitors during the winter months. December to February is the best time to visit Kufri to make the most of your trip.