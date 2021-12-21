Lifestyle 5 heavenly dishes to try in Varanasi

Varanasi is not only popular for the narrow valleys, beautiful Ghats, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, and the serene flow of the River Ganga, but it is also well-known for its delectable food options. From delicious chats to mouth-watering thandai and jalebis, the city is a delight for food lovers. Here are five must-have foods when in Varanasi.

#1 Kachori Sabzi

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Kachori Sabzi is the most preferred breakfast option in Varanasi. Kachoris are basically lentil stuffed deep-fried snacks and the sabzi is a gravy dish prepared with potatoes. When here, ditch your usual bread and butter and relish the taste of fluffy, round kachoris with some hot and spicy sabzi. Head on to the Kachori Galli to savor these crispy delights.

#2 Chooda Matar

Chooda Matar is another popular street food in Varanasi. This is basically our good old poha with a Benarasi twist. Preparing this dish involves soaking the flattened rice in desi ghee and then stir-frying it with green peas and spices. It also contains raisins, saffron, and cream that add to the flavor. Chooda Matar is quite filling and serves as a great evening snack.

#3 Malai Toast

Source: Max Pixel

If you are craving something creamy and buttery in the morning, you must try the Malai toast or Safed Makkhan toast. The dish is also quite unique. Thick local pieces of bread are toasted over a coal oven and then freshly made white or yellow butter is spread generously over it. This dish is best enjoyed with a steaming cup of kulhad wali chai.

#4 Malaiyo

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Malaiyo is a very popular and unique winter dessert in Varanasi. The light and sweet dessert is inspired by the Persian way of cooking and is available only during the winter season. Malaiyo is basically milk froth or foam that is flavored with cardamom and saffron. The melt-in-the-mouth dessert is served in an earthen kulhad and garnished with almonds and pistachios.

#5 Thandai

Source: Wikimedia Commons

When in Varanasi, you just cannot give a miss to a heavenly glass of Thandai. The cool and refreshing drink is made from seasonal fruit puree and served with a dollop of malai on top and flavored with rose essence. The flavors of the drink are made more rich and flavorful by adding condiments like pepper, fennel seeds, and cardamom.