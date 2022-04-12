Lifestyle

Health benefits of raw mango (and 3 recipes)

Written by Sneha Das Apr 12, 2022, 12:50 pm 2 min read

Raw mangoes are refreshing and have several health benefits.

A bowl of fresh raw mango drizzled with some red chili powder and salt on a hot summer afternoon is enough to take us back to our childhood days. Raw mangoes are great for summers as they prevent dehydration and keep your body cool. Perfect for weight loss, they also give relief from stomach disorders and support heart health.

Indigestion Gives relief from indigestion and boosts immunity

Include raw mango in your diet if you are suffering from gastrointestinal issues. It is known to ease acidity, heartburn, constipation, and nausea. It stimulates the secretion of digestive juices and keeps the digestive tract healthy. Loaded with vitamins A, C, E, and antioxidants, raw mango improves your immunity. It protects your body from infections and maintains your skin and hair health.

Health Promotes heart health and keeps dental problems at bay

An antioxidant called mangiferin in raw mangoes reduces the risk of developing heart diseases. Fiber, magnesium, potassium, and B vitamin niacin in raw mangoes also keep your heart healthy. Packed with vitamin C, it also prevents bleeding gums and eliminates bad breath. It also prevents tooth cavities and keeps your oral health in check.

#1 Aam Panna

Made with fresh tangy raw mangoes and flavorful Indian masalas, Aam Panna is the perfect refreshing and energizing beverage to enjoy during the summers. Boil some raw mangoes until soft. Let them cool and squeeze out the pulp from the mangoes. Blend together mango pulp, sugar, salt, black rock salt, cumin seeds, fresh mint leaves, and water. Add some ice cubes and serve chilled.

#2 Raw mango chutney

This spicy and tangy condiment made using raw mangoes is the perfect accompaniment for Indian meals. Saute fenugreek seeds, cumin seeds, asafoetida, and saunf in some oil. Add grated raw mango, salt, turmeric, and jaggery powder, and mix well. Add water and stir well. Add crushed cloves, ginger powder, and red chili powder and mix everything well. Your raw mango chutney is ready!

#3 Raw mango rice

This raw mango rice recipe makes for a great lunch during summer. It is light, wholesome, tangy, and the perfect comfort food. Saute mustard seeds in sesame oil. Add urad dal, chana dal, and green chili once the mustard crackles. Add turmeric powder, asafoetida, and curry leaves and mix well. Add cooked rice, grated raw mango, and salt, and mix well. And it's ready!