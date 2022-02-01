Lifestyle

5 foods that help with acid reflux

Some dietary changes and maintaining your health can help combat acid reflux.

Acid reflux is a digestive problem when the acid backflows into the esophagus from the stomach, irritating the food pipe lining. This can also lead to heartburn and other gastrointestinal complications. Consumption of spicy fried foods and processed snacks often leads to acid reflux. However, you can tackle this condition with the right choice of foods. Here are five foods to prevent acid reflux.

Context Here is what our expert says

Gastroesophageal reflux disease aka hyperacidity occurs due to acid escaping from the stomach into the esophagus due to a loose lower esophageal sphincter.

Food that can neutralize the acid i.e. alkaline food and those that absorb the acid reduce the reflux.

High fiber and mineral items such as oatmeal, fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds are good for reducing acid reflux.

#1 Oatmeal

Overeating is often associated with heartburn. Foods enriched with fiber are nutritious and keep you full for a longer time which prevents overeating. Oatmeal is a great breakfast that you can try if you suffer from the problem of acid reflux. It is high in fiber, keeps you fuller, and also promotes healthy digestion. Other healthy fibrous food options include brown rice and couscous.

#2 Ginger

It's important to include ginger in your diet to get relief from the problem of acid reflux. Ginger promotes your digestive health due to its anti-inflammatory properties and soothes heartburn, indigestion, and other gastric issues. It's also alkaline in nature that treats the problem naturally. Try some ginger tea or add sliced ginger root to smoothies or salads to relieve symptoms of heartburn.

#3 Non-citrus fruits like bananas and melons

Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, pineapple, and grapefruits can make your problem of acid reflux worse by increasing the production of acids in your stomach. However, non-acidic fruits like bananas, pears, melons, and apples can soothe your symptoms and make you feel better. Melons are high in magnesium that neutralizes acid in the stomach while bananas can reduce irritation by coating your esophagus lining.

#4 Coconut water

Consuming coconut water regularly in the morning can help to relieve the symptoms of acid reflux. The sweet water of coconut is high in electrolytes like potassium that can promote the pH balance in your body, which can control acid reflux. Also, having more water-based foods can dilute the stomach acid and weaken it which soothes the symptoms.

#5 Green vegetables like lettuce and celery

Green vegetables are extremely good for your overall health. Low in fat and sugar, they are nutritious and are quite easy on the stomach. They help to decrease acid in the stomach that prevents symptoms of acid reflux and indigestion issues. Some healthy green veggies that you can have include cauliflower, cucumber, broccoli, lettuce, celery, and asparagus.