5 hair trends taking over in 2022

Feb 01, 2022

Check out these hair styles that are taking over 2022 by storm.

If you are looking for some inspiration for your next haircut, then we have you covered. One month into 2022, shorter haircuts have already gained immense popularity. They are the most searched for cuts as well. But don't just blindly choose a cut. Hairstylists suggest going with a haircut that frames your face nicely. Here are some hairstyles that are already trending in 2022.

#1 Bixie

Unless you have been living under a rock, you probably have already heard about the bixie. It is not a new style and is making a comeback from the 90s. Bixie incorporates a length that lies somewhere between a bob and a pixie. It has feathered ends with heavy layering. The bob in it is very shaggy while several layers add more volume.

#2 Butterfly haircut

If you have cried your eyes out after getting your long tresses chopped off, we hear you. What if you could keep your long hair intact while being able to sport a shorter cut? The butterfly cut does exactly that. The front part of your hair is short, like curtain bangs, while the back portion is lengthy. Sport it whichever way you want.

#3 Bob cut

Even though people are lapping up bixie, that doesn't mean that bob is going anywhere. The bob has now assumed different variations, such as the French bob, fringed bob, the boyfriend bob, and more. So there is plenty more to choose from. There is even a long bob, and a 20s, 60s, and 70s bob. Give one of them a try this year.

#4 Bangs

There is so much more you can try with bangs. Try a shaggy haircut with curtain bangs. To make your face appear longer, try wavy hair with curtain bangs. Long face-framing bangs will look great with a voluminous lob. If you are looking for something cuter, try the wispy bangs. Bangs also look awesome with long hair--think Dakota Johnson in 50 Shades of Gray.

#5 90s fluffy hair

The fluffy hair from the 90s using hot rollers has made a comeback in 2022. The thick and bouncy look is fantastic at imparting shine to your hair. They offer hair a gorgeous volume and lift. Hot rollers can also be used by curly-haired women to tighten their curls. If you haven't experimented with a fluffy hair look using hot rollers, try it now.